Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Broke-Ass” Is Not On Britney’s Payroll
Jamie Lynn Spears is once again shutting down rumors, and this time it’s in regard to her sister’s payroll. The Zoey 101 star took to social media to tell everyone she is not on older sister Britney Spears’ payroll and has no stake in Britney’s life decisions — despite being named trustee of her sister’s fortune per documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET). According to Cosmopolitan, Lynn posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories of a headline titled, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll" followed by her response, “facts…now leave my broke-ass alone."www.refinery29.com
Comments / 0