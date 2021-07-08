Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jamie Lynn Spears’ “Broke-Ass” Is Not On Britney’s Payroll

By Sydney Clarke
Refinery29
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJamie Lynn Spears is once again shutting down rumors, and this time it’s in regard to her sister’s payroll. The Zoey 101 star took to social media to tell everyone she is not on older sister Britney Spears’ payroll and has no stake in Britney’s life decisions — despite being named trustee of her sister’s fortune per documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight (ET). According to Cosmopolitan, Lynn posted a screenshot on her Instagram stories of a headline titled, “Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn shares photos of her home life…after it’s revealed she is the ONLY family member not on the singer’s payroll" followed by her response, “facts…now leave my broke-ass alone."

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Lynn Spears
Person
Larry Rudolph
Person
Bryan Spears
Person
Britney Spears
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Tonight#Cosmopolitan#The New York Times#The New Yorker
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Britney Spears' Father and Sister Are Both in Hot Water — Here's Why

Musical legend Britney Spears appeared in court after 13 years of silence to reveal shocking details about her current reality. The biggest and perhaps most distressing part is that it appears that the suffering she says she faces in her conservatorship is primarily due to the severe control of her father, Jamie Spears. Although Jamie Spears is not her only conservator, it's been speculated for years that he is the primary decision-maker in the situation.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Much Britney Spears’ Dad Has Made From ‘Controlling’ Her Life & Career

Since Britney Spears’ conservatorship started in 2008, #FreeBritney supporters have wondered what Jamie Spears‘ net worth is and how much he’s made from his daughter. Britney’s conservatorship was created in February 2008 after her divorce from Kevin Federline and a series of events that led to her hospitalization in January 2008. Britney and Kevin, who share sons Jayden James and Sean Preston, finalized their divorce in July 2007. Six months later, Britney was admitted into a drug rehabilitation center. The next day, she was photographed shaving her head with electronic clippers. In January 2008, Britney was hospitalized after police arrived at her home and claimed that she had been under the influence of an unidentified substance. Federline was given sole custody her children, and she was later admitted to a psychiatric ward under a 5150 involuntary psychiatric hold.
CelebritiesPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Sam Asghari Has a Sizable Bank Account — Learn His Net Worth

Fitness pro Sam Asghari has been standing by girlfriend Britney Spears for years when it comes to her “traumatizing” conservatorship and getting the arrangement terminated — and he continued to support her on June 23 when she was able to read her statement of truth to the court during a hearing. The conservatorship, initially instated by Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, has fundamentally reshaped the pop star’s finances, but how much money does the singer’s boyfriend have?
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kevin Federline Breaks Silence On Ex Britney Spears' Conservatorship, Says He Wants Baby Mama To Be 'Healthy And Happy': Lawyer

Kevin Federline has broken his silence regarding his thoughts on ex-wife and baby mama Britney Spears' controversial conservatorship after she begged the court last week to be released from the control of her father and conservator, Jamie Spears. Article continues below advertisement. In light of the "Lucky" singer's jaw-dropping speech...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears is 'driving the cheapest car known to mankind,' but what is it?

Britney Spears is currently enjoying a Hawaiian vacation with her boyfriend Sam Asghari after days of bombshell revelations from her recent conservatorship hearing. The performer has been posting Instagram videos from her Maui hideaway, including one of her dancing in a red bikini and high heels that elicited a "LIVE YOUR BEST LIFE QUEEN" response from "Jersey Shore" star Snookie.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Meghan McCain calls on FBI to immediately 'extradite' Britney Spears from her home following court testimony

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain reacted strongly Thursday to singer Britney Spears' court testimony this week asking for her conservatorship to be removed from her father. Discussing Spears' arguments with her co-hosts, McCain said the testimony made her feel "physically ill," likened her circumstances to a victim of human trafficking, and called on the FBI to immediately "extradite her from her home" to stop what she called abuse from her family.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Does Britney Spears’ Mom Make Anything From Her Conservatorship? Here’s Where She Stands

Since the #FreeBritney movement started, fans have wondered about Lynne Spears‘ net worth and whether Britney Spears’ mother makes anything from her conservatorship. Lynne, a former daycare owner and school teacher from Mississippi, married Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, in 1976. They welcomed their first child, a son named Bryant (Britney’s older brother), in 1977. Britney was born in 1981 followed by her younger sister, Jamie Lynn, in 1991. Lynne and Jamie divorced in 2002 after almost 26 years of marriage. They reconciled in 2010 and still seemed together in 2014. By 2020, Lynne and Jamie seemed to have completely separated.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Britney Spears’ sister breaks down and says she doesn’t rely on the pop singer to pay her bills

Jamie Lynn Spears, the younger sister of pop icon Britney Spears, is breaking her silence after her sister said she wants to end the “abusive” conservatorship that she’s been in for the past 13 years.Jamie had received a heavy amount of backlash from Britney fans for staying relatively silent on the series of events. Some even claimed that she was taking from her sisters $60m fortune.But on Monday, Jamie took to her Instagram Story to clear the air.The former Zoey 101 actress said that she has only “loved, adores, and supported her big sister” and has nothing to “gain or...
CelebritiesPosted by
Reality Tea

Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life”

Andy Cohen’s career is based around his love of pop-culture and Britney Jean Spears is a pop-princess icon he’s adored for years. Her tale of fame and fortune might seem great from the outside, but it isn’t a pleasant view from where she sits. Britney has been in the limelight since childhood and signed an […] The post Andy Cohen Slams Jamie Spears Following Britney Spears Taking The Stand In Court; Says Jamie “Has A Death Grip On Britney’s Life” appeared first on Reality Tea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy