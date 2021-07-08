Cancel
Animals

The Butterfly Effect is a bridge to help insects cross the road

By Jane Englefield
Dezeen
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVenhoevenCS, DS Landschapsarchitecten and Studio Solarix have designed the Butterfly Effect, a proposal to stretch a treetop-level web over a Dutch motorway to provide insects with cleaner air above roads. Currently a conceptual design, the project is a proposal for the Our Energy Our Landscape design challenge organised by Kunstloc...

