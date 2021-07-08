The Grand Strand Humane Society is Temporarily Relocating for Building Repairs

The Grand Strand Humane Society is temporarily relocating. The move will be effective beginning August 1st. Officials said the current building has started to ‘deteriorate significantly’ and the city of Myrtle Beach has elected to perform remediation work. The work will require an immediate evacuation for a minimum of 30 days. The Humane Society is currently looking for somewhere to take all 300 of their animals and asking for community members to consider fostering or adopting if they can. For the rest of July, the facility is holding walk in adoptions every day from 12pm to 6pm.