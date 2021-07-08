Predicting Steelers rookie roles by the end of the 2021 season

The Pittsburgh Steelers will call on their rookies in 2021 unlike they ever have before in the Mike Tomlin era. With holes on the roster and primary backup positions to be won, the first year players will have opportunities they would not normally receive. Not only will more rookies start in Week 1 than what we’re used to, their is a very real chance more than four 2021 NFL Draft picks will be in the starting lineup come Week 18. Below are my predictions of what Steelers rookies roles will be by the final week of the regular season, injuries will not be considered.