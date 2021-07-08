How the Next Generation is Reshaping Philanthropy

Philanthropy is constantly evolving, and in order to keep up with the changes, people need to be willing to change as well. Generational wealth is developing more and more these days, and with that comes the ability to input that wealth into positive change. As a result, more and more charities are popping up, and more and more people are needing help. With the world experiencing changes in its environment, population, and the health and well-being of others, there is no better time than now to get involved with being of assistance. It has been previously assumed that older generations are the bulk of donating, but the next generation is actually taking philanthropy into their own hands and changing the way it works. Below we will take a look at some of the different ways the next generation is reshaping philanthropy.