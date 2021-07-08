Reduce Parental Stress

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Sleeplessness mostly happens when the circadian rhythm is out of whack. This can occur as a result of getting too little sleep or oversleeping during the weekend. The only way to reset the system back to default systems is to create and stick to a sleep schedule. This means going to bed and waking up at precisely the same time every day. You also want to get at least 7 hours of sleep every day for this to work. According to D. Epelboim, having a sleep schedule helps the body get into a routine, making you start dozing off when your bedtime approaches. He also recommends sticking to the routine all days of the week, including public holidays and weekends.