If I was writing this review based on the first 67 games of the season, there would be nothing for me to write about Deividas Syrvidis. He was seldom used and was only deployed during garbage time when the game was out of hand, usually in the opposing team’s favor. It is tough to make an impression in the last two minutes of a game, but Sirvydis just looked like a guy. There was nothing to differentiate himself from a random G-Leaguer.