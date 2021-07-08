Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 69: A Couple of Nice Series

By Brian Salvatore
Amazin' Avenue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), the new/old favorite from Amazin’ Avenue editors Chris McShane and Brian Salvatore. After winning series against the Yankees and Brewers, the Mets find themselves still in first place in the National League East. Going into the final series of the first half, Brian and Chris discuss the team’s lack of offense, lack of starting pitching, lack of effective bullpen arms...and yet, they still have a four game lead.

www.amazinavenue.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Brewers#Yankees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Twitter
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
News Break
Apple Podcasts
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBaudacy.com

MLB issues ruling on mysterious light that halted play during Red Sox-Yankees

There was more than one commotion in the stands at Yankee Stadium last weekend. In the seventh inning of Sunday night’s affair, a mysterious light shined towards home plate during DJ LeMahieu’s at-bat against Brandon Workman, briefly stopping play. Given the prevalence of weird subterfuge, MLB launched an investigation into...
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 68 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets First Half in Review feat. Wayne Randazzo

The trumpets didn’t have any air coming out of them on Sunday when Edwin Diaz blew a save in the ninth inning against the lowly Pirates. Diaz has been remarkable in save situations this season, but ended the first half of the season on a rough note. Nonetheless, the Mets head into the All-Star break in first place at 47-40 and have weathered the storm of all the injuries that have hit them.
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 71 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets Keep Finding Ways to Win feat. Darren Meenan

The Mets have gone through two whole rosters essentially this season. When it is all said and done, they might go past 60 different players. Yet, here they are with a 3.5-game lead atop the NL East. Guys are coming here and getting the job done. Marcus Stroman tossed a gem on Wednesday to lead the Mets to their 50th victory and a series win over the Reds. It’s now time to return home for an 11-game stretch that goes right into the MLB trade deadline.
MLBbaseballprospectus.com

Episode 151: Five and Dive (for a penalty?)

In Episode 151, Jeffrey and Craig discuss five mostly baseball topics. 1. That’s Cub: The Cubs are sellers. Who might be on the block and what went wrong on the north side?. 2. Grand Slam City: The Padres and Nats played a wild one. 3. Actually talking about a Baseball...
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 69 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Will Mets Hang on to Win NL East?

The Mets enter the second half of the season with a 3.5-game lead in the NL East over the Phillies. They have dealt with up to 18 players on the IL at once, but Luis Rojas has navigated this team to a 47-40 record. Their schedule in the second half certainly favors them, but the Mets will need to see their offense improve and hope their pitching staff continues to pitch as well as they have.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation, Episode 30: Gabby Vélez

Welcome to Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation, a podcast from Amazin’ Avenue where we invite interesting people on the show to talk about themselves, the Mets, and more. Gabby Vélez, head coach and founder of Reinas Baseball, began building the foundation for a girls’ baseball team in 2018. Reinas Baseball is an 18-and-under Girl’s Baseball Organization dedicated to expanding the racial, cultural, and socioeconomic diversity within the girl’s baseball community. With the assistance of Baseball for All and several new MLB initiatives, including Take the Field and MLB GRIT, Reinas Baseball is set to make its debut in 2021. Gabby joins guest host Kellyanne Healey (A Pod of Their Own) to talk about the team and their fundraising campaign to go to Baseball For All’s Nationals.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

From Complex To Queens, Episode 123: 2021 MLB Draft, Day Two

Welcome to From Complex to Queens, the Amazin’ Avenue podcast focusing on the Mets’ minor league system. With their first round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft, the Mets selected Kumar Rocker, a right-handed pitcher out of Vanderbilt University. On day two of the 2021 MLB Draft, the Mets made...
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 70 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Conforto Saves Mets From Nightmare Sweep feat. Ken Davidoff

Deep breaths, Mets fans. Michael Conforto’s clutch go-ahead home run Sunday was a season-altering one in some ways. The Mets were on the brink of a pitiful sweep at the hands of the last place Pirates. A collapse from Seth Lugo and Edwin Diaz Saturday for a 6-0 game turned 9-7 loss, Francisco Lindor out until September, Jacob deGrom to the injured list and then a 6-0 deficit after the first inning Sunday. Mets fans were ready to call the season, but the comeback victory let everyone take a deep sigh of relief and hope that can ignite this team heading to Cincinnati.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Pete Alonso wins 2021 Home Run Derby

For the second time in as many appearances, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby. Alonso’s showing in Colorado was impressive, as he hit 35 home runs in the first round to advance easily, bopping his head along to the beats of classic New York City hip-hop in the process.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: JD Davis is ready to make his return

With the All-Star festivities over it is time to turn the attention to the second half of the season and what the Mets can accomplish when it gets underway. Jacob deGrom’s historic season will be one of the more exciting storylines in baseball to follow these final two and a half months of the season.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

UnforMETable, Episode 61: Shawn Abner

Welcome to UnforMETable, an Amazin’ Avenue Audio show that looks back on less heralded, more obscure Mets players from the past. With the 2021 MLB Draft in the rearview mirror, we take a look back to June 1984, when the resurgent Mets were in first place—and held the first overall pick in the draft. The team would use that pick on Shawn Abner, a “can’t miss” high school outfielder the team envisioned in a future outfield with Darryl Strawberry.
TV & Videosrealitysteve.com

Podcast #244 – Interview with “Rob Has a Podcast’s” Rob Cesternino

Been at this podcast thing for over 4 1/2 years and I can’t believe this is the first time I’ve ever had today’s guest on, one of the pioneers of podcasters in the reality TV world, if not all of podcast, “Rob Has a Podcasts” Rob Cesternino. One of my favorite players in “Survivor” history who has built quite a brand with his podcasts over the years, with the numerous shows that they cover. So much to talk about with Rob, from his podcast building, to “Survivors” hiatus and return in September, early season thoughts on “Big Brother” season 23, and of course we end with my favorite movie topic in all of the world, the “Back to the Future” trilogies. Lets be honest, I could’ve done a whole hour on that subject alone. But we kept it roughly short. Stupid me for waiting this long to ask Rob on the show. He will definitely be back and add him to our list of “Survivor” experts along with Stephen Fishbach and Dalton Ross. A very fun 80 minutes talking to Rob today. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Rob’s Twitter handle (@robcesternino) in your replies. Thanks again to Rob for coming on. Enjoy…
MLBNew York Post

Listen to Episode 67 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Mets Continue Citi Field Dominance

Home sweet home. The Mets have defined home-field advantage in 2021, owning a 26-12 record at Citi Field. They went out and won another series against the NL Central-leading Brewers this week. They continue finding unique ways to win, despite all the injuries and the likes of Corey Oswalt, Robert Stock and others filling holes in the rotation.
MLBAmazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Re-Pete

Just in case you hadn’t heard: Pete Alonso won his second consecutive Home Run Derby. If you want some more Pete coverage, you can voyage to the land of Newsday, the New York Post, and MLB dot com for all the Polar Bear adoration that your heart can handle. Among...
NFLchatsports.com

Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 126)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Podcast: A SF Giants prospect draft ft. Roger Munter, Brian Recca, Kevin Cunningham, and Wrenzie Regodon

Sound the Foghorn is FanSided’s flagship SF Giants podcast hosted by Around the Foghorn co-site expert Marc Delucchi. A new episode typically is released every week, often featuring a guest who offers their own insights on happenings around MLB and the Giants. During particularly eventful weeks, Marc will release a second episode to discuss the latest happenings in San Francisco’s neck of the woods.
Real Estatewindowstill.com

Episode 103: Tony Dransfield

In this episode, we sat down with Tony Dransfield from First Weber Realtors!. He shared his experience as a solo agent and told a story about the worst property he’s been to. To watch the full episode, check it out on YouTube below. To listen, head over to Apple Podcasts.
MusicEmerald Media

Turning Tunes (Episode Six)

Emerald Media Group · Turning Tunes (Episode Six) Welcome to Turning Tunes! Join Trever Bolton and Julian Wyatt as they discuss new singles and all that new music. For this episode we’ll be going into new singles by Unknown Mortal Orchestra, PinkPantheress, and HOMESHAKE, as well as new albums by Novacane, The Mountain Goats, Tyler, The Creator, Faye Webster, and much more! Amazing!
NFLBengals.com

Bengals Booth Podcast: The Waiting

Find out why NFL Network analyst Adam Rank believes the Bengals will be "one of the most enjoyable teams to watch in 2021." Also, an interview with rookie kicker Evan McPherson as the team gets closer to the start of training camp. Podcast highlights include:. 2:24 - Interview with McPherson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy