Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show), Episode 69: A Couple of Nice Series

Been at this podcast thing for over 4 1/2 years and I can’t believe this is the first time I’ve ever had today’s guest on, one of the pioneers of podcasters in the reality TV world, if not all of podcast, “Rob Has a Podcasts” Rob Cesternino. One of my favorite players in “Survivor” history who has built quite a brand with his podcasts over the years, with the numerous shows that they cover. So much to talk about with Rob, from his podcast building, to “Survivors” hiatus and return in September, early season thoughts on “Big Brother” season 23, and of course we end with my favorite movie topic in all of the world, the “Back to the Future” trilogies. Lets be honest, I could’ve done a whole hour on that subject alone. But we kept it roughly short. Stupid me for waiting this long to ask Rob on the show. He will definitely be back and add him to our list of “Survivor” experts along with Stephen Fishbach and Dalton Ross. A very fun 80 minutes talking to Rob today. As always, if you’d like to respond to the interview, please include Rob’s Twitter handle (@robcesternino) in your replies. Thanks again to Rob for coming on. Enjoy…