How To Improve Impulse Control

When the gun goes off and you set out on your racing journey, the biggest, the most unrelenting competitor is not always the terrain, the distance, or the racers next to you. It’s the voice in your head. That voice can have a big impact on your performance, for better or for worse. If you fall prey to the persuasive power of negative thoughts you’ll take yourself out of the race before any physical limitation has the chance to. Actively trying to avoid thinking certain thoughts will almost always prove to be a fruitless effort. In fact, there’s a very famous study performed on this exact topic. The more you try not to think about something, the more often those thoughts will enter your mind in some form of tortuous irony. While you cannot completely outrun the experience of negative self-talk, you can choose not to interact with it.