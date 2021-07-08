Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

How To Improve Impulse Control

By Gertrudis Achecar
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. My newest client David told me that he wanted to work on his impulse control. His low impulse control is costing him his relationships especially at work. In his words, his colleagues say that he is a ‘hot head’ or like the red character in the movie Inside Out.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mental Health
News Break
Health
Related
Mental HealthThrive Global

What is Emotional Spending and How You Can Control It?

Neuroscientists believe that emotions play a central role in our decision-making. Our emotional buying decisions can be influenced by many factors, including love, passion, envy, pride and entertainment. This will be discussed more later. The real need may not be present in an emotional purchase. External sources like influencers can...
Small BusinessThrive Global

Happiness isn’t the Absence of Negative Feelings

Much attention of recent has been focused on how these unprecedented times have upended the backbone of society’s economic norms. Broken supply chains, cultural divisions, the devastation to small business, ecocide, lack of travel that has become revenge travel. But perhaps more importantly is the change that is happening now because we the people have changed, after living through isolation, mandatory relaxation, more time spent with family, and late night reverie over mortality. This has all converged and congealed, and it’s got people rethinking their priorities and quitting or changing jobs in record numbers. (40% by some forecasts). Kevin Sneader recently said, “Forecasting exists to make astrology look good.” No one really knows where this is all headed, but one part of it seems to be that people are re-evaluating what work means to them and are realizing that they want change – more flexibility, less stress, and deeper meaning in their lives.
Evening Star

Write your feelings on paper

Change is a guaranteed part of life. It’s something everyone experiences — good or bad. Sometimes change happens in a big way when we aren’t expecting it and can make navigating our path forward difficult. According to Mental Health America, by providing yourself with tools for processing change, you can...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Are Your Unconscious Habits Making You Unhappy?

It is not world we live in that determines our level of pain and suffering. Rather, it is our perception of this world and our attitude towards difficulties that may impact the level of our gratitude and happiness. I often find that my perception of same situations quite differed from my friends; some of them chose to complain when I tried my best to see opportunities when facing obstacles. I once asked a friend why they cannot appreciate the world we live in, and her answer was very insightful, she said, “Because not everyone lives in your world.”
Mental HealthThrive Global

Self-Awareness Can Support or Sabotage Confidence

While self-awareness is closely linked to self-confidence, it can also backfire. Knowing yourself helps you understand your capabilities, values, and desires. To do this, you need to ask yourself the right questions or the process can actually hurt your self-confidence. A study by Organizational Psychologist Tasha Eurich, broke self-awareness into...
HealthThrive Global

How To Effectively Reduce Stress With Your Own Techniques

Everyone has their own way of processing stress. While there are general guidelines of the things that can help reduce stress, I feel we each have our own triggers and the tactics we use to reduce stress/calm ourselves down vary from person to person. Paying attention to our stress triggers and techniques that help us relax is key to working proactively towards a well balanced life.
Mental HealthMedical News Today

6 strengths and benefits of ADHD

Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurological disorder that may affect children and adults. People diagnosed with ADHD may have difficulty focusing on tasks, an inability to control their impulses, and have hyperactive tendencies. However, there are numerous strengths and benefits that also come with the condition. Anyone can...
womensrunning.com

Take Control of Your Self-Talk

When the gun goes off and you set out on your racing journey, the biggest, the most unrelenting competitor is not always the terrain, the distance, or the racers next to you. It’s the voice in your head. That voice can have a big impact on your performance, for better or for worse. If you fall prey to the persuasive power of negative thoughts you’ll take yourself out of the race before any physical limitation has the chance to. Actively trying to avoid thinking certain thoughts will almost always prove to be a fruitless effort. In fact, there’s a very famous study performed on this exact topic. The more you try not to think about something, the more often those thoughts will enter your mind in some form of tortuous irony. While you cannot completely outrun the experience of negative self-talk, you can choose not to interact with it.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Social Anxiety Can Sabotage Your Path to Success

Social anxiety is characterized by a fear of being scrutinized for what we say or do. About 12% of U.S. adults experience a social anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Social anxiety increases when we put unrealistic expectations on ourselves. Focusing on elements we can control is essential...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Improving Your Self Esteem Without Fear of a Backlash

The fear of low self esteem has fed a lot of well-meaning but completely misguided efforts in improving self esteem. After all, many people fear that some acts of violence, like bullying, result from low self esteem, or from an exploitation of other people’s low perception of their own worth.
YogaEurekAlert

New study shows transcendental meditation reduces emotional stress and improves academics

Students who participated in a meditation-based Quiet Time program utilizing the Transcendental Meditation (TM) technique for four months had significant improvements in overall emotional stress symptoms, quality of sleep, and English Language Arts (ELA) academic achievement according to a new randomized controlled trial published last month in Education. The study was conducted by researchers from the Center for Wellness and Achievement in Education and Stanford University. This was the first randomized control trial to investigate the effects of TM on standardized academic tests.
Mental HealthL.A. Weekly

How CBD Could Be Useful For You To Control Depression

This article was originally published on Free CBD Relief. To view the original article, click here. Depression is a mood disorder that should be handled with great care. This condition can mess with your mental health and leads to feelings of sadness, anger, or loss. Some of the common symptoms...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Is It Possible to Lack Empathy?

Empathy is a fundamental part of building meaningful social connections. For some people, though, developing it may be a challenge. Understanding another person’s feelings and experiences, even if opposite to ours, may allow us to respond in a supportive way and regulate our own emotions. What happens when you don’t...
HealthThrive Global

5 Steps to Overcome Self-Doubt

For anyone operating within the public eye or putting themselves out there to further their career and business, it’s easy to dismiss self-doubt as simply a natural part of life; always there, always something you’ll struggle with. As a female entrepreneur and woman of color with a lot of past...
KidsThrive Global

Fostering Emotional Intelligence in Your Child

Children act just like soft clay; we can mold them in any form according to the environment, love, the affection they receive, and things they are taught. Apart from physical well-being, the emotional strength and emotional well-being of children are essential as well. The elements they will learn in their childhood will reflect in adulthood when they become independent personalities of themselves.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Overcoming Negative Emotions

One of the toughest things about being a human is dealing with negative emotions. Sometimes they come up when we’re stressed or hurt, and it’s hard to know what to do: should you stuff your anger away? Or risk making things worse by saying something wrong? As it turns out, neither option works well for our health!
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

20 Habits to Clear Negativity Out of Your Life for Good

The world around you is hostile. If you turn on the news, pick up a newspaper, or scroll social media, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with all the disturbing events. How can you clear negativity in a world where it’s become a new normal?. If you want to keep your...
Mental HealthThrive Global

How To Increase Awareness

Don’t have time to read the entire post now? Watch this video with the summary. Awareness is the foundation for change. Without it is impossible to initiate any type of conscious change. When we have low or no awareness we go through life like zombies, marionettes, or a leaf blown by the wind.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

6 Coping Skills to Work Through Grief

Feeling overwhelmingly sad may be a natural reaction to loss. But what do you do when the emotion stops you in your tracks?. Loss is a unique experience. Not everyone goes through mourning and grief in the same way, and there’s no such thing as “grieving correctly.”. In fact, grief...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Rethinking Mindfulness

Like Whitman’s “Song of Myself,” mindfulness teaches us to focus on the moments of life, respect the natural world, and integrate mind and body. Surely valuable, those practices may overemphasize themes of self-management and private well-being, which American culture already idealizes. An equally important focus for meditation is the renewal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy