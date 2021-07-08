Cancel
Beating the Challenges of Life

By Adrian Nita
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife is so very full of challenges. They’ll meet you in various situations, and some are harder to overcome than others. The most difficult ones tend to be internal – those that test a part of who you are. This type of challenge is the toughest because it pushes you...

HealthThrive Global

Self Belief

We all have times when we lack confidence and generally just don’t feel good about ourselves. But when we start to believe that we don’t measure up it can start to negatively impact our day-to-day lives. If we constantly think we’re not good enough we will deprive ourselves of opportunities because we don’t think we’re worthy. We have to learn to stop focusing on our deficiencies and instead learn to love and accept ourselves unconditionally.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Self-Awareness Can Support or Sabotage Confidence

While self-awareness is closely linked to self-confidence, it can also backfire. Knowing yourself helps you understand your capabilities, values, and desires. To do this, you need to ask yourself the right questions or the process can actually hurt your self-confidence. A study by Organizational Psychologist Tasha Eurich, broke self-awareness into...
LifestyleThrive Global

Stop Regretting Your Mistakes. Here Are 6 Habits That Will Turn Them Into Successes

When we’re going through pain and failure, and regretting past choices, wishing we could move on again and undo things, we don’t recognize what’s already there. We do not realize the road we are traveling on or the fork that has led us to the path we are about to go. Pain hurts. But we go through this and we are left on the contrary as higher people, more informed, more compassionate, more giving, and more sympathetic to the wishes of others.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Happiness isn’t the Absence of Negative Feelings

Much attention of recent has been focused on how these unprecedented times have upended the backbone of society’s economic norms. Broken supply chains, cultural divisions, the devastation to small business, ecocide, lack of travel that has become revenge travel. But perhaps more importantly is the change that is happening now because we the people have changed, after living through isolation, mandatory relaxation, more time spent with family, and late night reverie over mortality. This has all converged and congealed, and it’s got people rethinking their priorities and quitting or changing jobs in record numbers. (40% by some forecasts). Kevin Sneader recently said, “Forecasting exists to make astrology look good.” No one really knows where this is all headed, but one part of it seems to be that people are re-evaluating what work means to them and are realizing that they want change – more flexibility, less stress, and deeper meaning in their lives.
SocietyThrive Global

Why Talking To A Life Coach Is Different From Chatting With A Friend

Your friends are your people. They say that friends are “the family” you choose yourself. Your friends tend to know closely your strengths and your weaknesses; they are familiar with what you like, and dislike and they have been there for you throughout the ups and downs of your life. Most likely they will be there for you for many future seasons to come, while always doing their best to support you and celebrate with you.
YogaThrive Global

Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.
MusicThrive Global

Prabhjot Singh: “A mindset to do experiments”

The 19-year-old solidified his presence with his music and YouTube channel, which has got him ahead of the pack. Nothing in this world compares to the rush of connecting with a new artist, especially those who stand a breed apart from their contemporaries. Such powerhouses of talent are a task to find as the market is saturated with numerous wannabe artists gunning for the big time, making it more difficult for actual talents who deserve it to reach their actual destination. With the huge rush that’s trying to break into the creative space, it’s getting difficult for deserving artists to breakout. However, a few rare gems emerge from the sea of people and make their distinct mark by showcasing their potential and prowess. Prabhjot Singh counts amongst such talented individuals who have made it to the top league, on their own.
HealthThrive Global

Choosing Aliveness Over Self-Improvement

My fear is of being discovered as not being good enough. My fear is of being seen and judged as unworthy. Unworthy! The pounding of that word into my brain. It feels stamped in like an intricate typesetting — indelibly etched. This is the story of my life. Self-help tells me I should do something about my feelings of unworthiness. I had someone leave a comment on one of my posts recently and they were incredulous that I was okay with having moments of crazy. They insisted that I do something about them so I could experience change.
SocietyThrive Global

We Can Build Our Dreams at Any Age

Once you hit a certain age, all birthdays — not just the ones that end in 5’s and 0’s — become opportunities for reflection. And that’s what I find myself doing today, on my 71st birthday. It’s a curiosity of aging that as we get older, we have more to look back on, but we also find ourselves looking forward with more intensity. And what’s on my mind this year is how we actually have more time than we often think we do to realize our dreams and build the lives we truly want.
Thrive Global

7 Easy Habits These High Achievers Practice Every Day

The best performers don’t make it to the top to be treated like everyone else. They have one thing in common: adopt the right habits every day. Here are the simple routines more than two dozen successful executives say are their secrets to getting ahead in business and life. Set...
PodcastThrive Global

Monica Yates: “Trust, love, and authenticity”

Authenticity — we are attracted to authenticity and repelled from ‘fakeness’. If you are not being authentic, you will not be magnetic and you will burn out because trying to be someone else is exhausting!. As a part of our series about women who are shaking things up in their industry, I...
Thrive Global

Kate Iroegbu Redefining Adversity

Kate Iroegbu is the Director/CEO TriumphInTheMidstofAdversity.Com Ltd and also the Bestselling Author, Life Coach, Intl. Public Speaker, Strategic Consultant & A Publisher. Adversity according to the oxford dictionary is a difficult or unpleasant situation. Also, referred to misfortune, ill luck, bad luck, trouble, difficulty. While the webster has revised the unabridged dictionary defines adversity as a stroke of ill-fortune, a calamitous event, a period marked by adversities.
HealthThrive Global

5 Steps to Overcome Self-Doubt

For anyone operating within the public eye or putting themselves out there to further their career and business, it’s easy to dismiss self-doubt as simply a natural part of life; always there, always something you’ll struggle with. As a female entrepreneur and woman of color with a lot of past...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Overcoming Negative Emotions

One of the toughest things about being a human is dealing with negative emotions. Sometimes they come up when we’re stressed or hurt, and it’s hard to know what to do: should you stuff your anger away? Or risk making things worse by saying something wrong? As it turns out, neither option works well for our health!
Jobspowerofpositivity.com

4 Ways To Find Your Purpose In Life

For many, the ability to live life to the fullest hinges on the ability to find and carry out a purpose. Life becomes more meaningful for many individuals when they discover a purpose in life!. While finding a purpose and fulfilling it shouldn’t be the defining feature of your life,...
MindBodyGreen

This Spiritual Icon Was Lost In Life Until He Learned Emotional Literacy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Gary Zukav would be the first to tell you that he wasn't always the spiritual icon he is today. In fact, the New York Times bestselling author of Seat of the Soul admits he was walking through life frightened, lost, and full of addictions.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

20 Habits to Clear Negativity Out of Your Life for Good

The world around you is hostile. If you turn on the news, pick up a newspaper, or scroll social media, it’s easy to become overwhelmed with all the disturbing events. How can you clear negativity in a world where it’s become a new normal?. If you want to keep your...
Public HealthThrive Global

How to navigate social awkwardness post-pandemic

For many of us, the world still looks very different from where we were just a year and a half ago. While we all are desperate to get back to normal, many of us are less excited to embrace every aspect of our old routines. Our common trauma leaves us...
Mental HealthThrive Global

Move Forward

In a New York Times article a couple of months ago, “There’s a Name for the Blah You’re Feeling: It’s called Languishing”, the author, Adam Grant, pinpoints what he identifies as a prevailing emotional state due to the pandemic. Languishing, he says, is neither burnout nor depression but “a sense of stagnation and emptiness.”
YoutubeThrive Global

In the Heat of the Moment: Why Real-time Decisions matter

Have you ever wondered how much the small everyday choices that take less than a couple minutes or even seconds impact your success and happiness in life?. Many choices in life are made within a few moments. A majority of the time, however, our minds tend to be consumed with the big decisions. In reality, the only active choices we can execute are the tiny ones right in front of us.

