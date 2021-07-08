4 Steps to Grapple With Your Past Mistakes as a White Man

You often will not get the credit you deserve for your hard work on a project and you cannot let it hang you up. There are shows I have worked on where all I have received is criticism every step of the way for my choices. It is much easier for people to point out what they believe you are doing wrong instead of complimenting what you have done right. As long as you know it in your heart, that is all that matters. Just do the job the best you can and do not let anyone’s criticism or lack of support stop you from doing the best you can.