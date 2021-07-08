Incident at Spa That Launched Transphobic Protests Might Have Been a Hoax
One of the frustrating things about the way news works in this era is that it allows tactics of weaponization to be taken seriously because of the desire we all have to protect vulnerable communities. Back in June, someone on Instagram accused the Wi Spa in Los Angeles of letting a disrobed transgender person into the women’s section of the area. Now, there have been doubts that this event actually happened.www.themarysue.com
