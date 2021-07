Connection is the single most essential human need, even more essential than food and water. The story of our life begins with our connection to the mother. An infant cannot survive for long if you deprive him of the mother’s touch, which the former needs in order to feel the connection. The quintessential truth is that this need for connection does not end even into our adulthood. When this need is not met, we feel isolated, giving way to feelings of loneliness and the associated ramifications.