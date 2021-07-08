Cancel
Mindfulness at work: the practice and benefits

By Heidi Hauer
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou couldn’t be blamed for thinking that a mindfulness practice is something that only happens in a yoga studio, at wellbeing retreats or as part of a 5am morning routine before the daily chaos takes over. In our work-heavy lives, just getting through our to-do lists can feel like effort...

Yogarichlandsource.com

Mind Body Align launches free weekly virtual community mindfulness practice

MANSFIELD — Mind Body Align, the creators of mindful social emotional learning for schools, is launching Connect In, a free, global, 15 minute virtual community mindfulness practice on July 14, 2021. This inclusive experience will be ongoing, each Wednesday at 8:15 am EST via Live Zoom®. The link is on...
YogaThrive Global

How Can Meditation Make You a Better Leader?

Mindfulness is a global thing that is constantly becoming famous. Many top leaders have adopted it as a way to keep calm and be good leaders. Not to mention that many of the companies out there are including mindfulness techniques for their employees. Here are the easy how meditation can help you become a better leader.
Mental Healththezoereport.com

Fashion Is Crucial When It Comes To Coping With My Anxiety & Depression

To be honest, I don’t remember a time when I didn’t struggle with anxiety and depression. My earliest memories are of trying to stay home in first grade because I could feel my stomach churning just thinking about sitting in a classroom. Through the years, both medication and therapy have become absolutely essential for me — but in addition, I’ve found that fashion and mental health go hand-and-hand for me. Indeed, style is a vital piece of the puzzle when it comes to coping with my mental state.
LifestyleMySanAntonio

6 tips to break or create habits

When I was a child I imagined that I had powers that helped me in key moments, for example, I could make myself invisible and play pranks on my sister, or listen to "the big talks" going completely unnoticed. I could also fly (one of my favorite powers), but among...
Mental Healthmyrtlebeachsc.com

How To Pull Yourself Out Of The Rut And Promote Good Mental Health

Falling into a rut is pretty common. Most people go through something similar in life. It’s the pulling yourself out of the rut that can be difficult. Each person will have different experiences. Some might have found it easy, while others might have endured a significant bout of trial and error before getting themselves to a happier and healthier place. It all relates back to mental health too. Being stuck in a rut for a long time isn’t good for your mental health. You’ll feel sad, and down in general. Feeling like you’re making forward progress comes with the added benefit of a mental health boost. Here are some top tips to help. You might have already tried some, or may think they aren’t suitable but they can at least get your brain working in the right way…which is targeting things which might help you.
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

9 Ways Empathy Helps With Inner Growth

Empathy can be best defined as the trait or skill of understanding, sharing, recognizing, and even feeling the emotions, thoughts, and experiences of those around you or those who you see. It is often a crucial skill in developing healthy relationships, moral or ethical decision-making, prosocial behavior, and compassionate attitudes.
YogaThrive Global

Gina Cerbone of Spoonful of OM: “Practicing mindfulness can be life changing”

Thinking before you speak or do things. It is essential to understand that every word we say and thing we do has an impact on people and things around us. I suggest stopping to think, for instance, before yelling at your partner for leaving the light on, or honking your car horn at a car that cut you off. These might seem minor, but when we stop to think and we do not let anger, hate, agitation arise in us, we feel better, we can let the situation be what it is without attaching to it and causing us the minor or even major suffering.
FitnessThrive Global

Practicing Mindfulness Meditation Can Help During the Pandemic – Insights by Brian C Jensen

Currently, our world is gradually healing from the pandemic outbreak that started in 2020! However, despite the successful vaccination drives, people are still falling prey to the virus attack. And since the virus is mutating, no one can be certain when the pandemic would flatten its curve. All these facts are making people more apprehensive than ever. Everyone is eager to get back to a carefree life. And since that’s not possible immediately, it negatively impacts people’s mental health. One of the best ways to tackle this is through mindfulness meditation.
Small BusinessThrive Global

Happiness isn’t the Absence of Negative Feelings

Much attention of recent has been focused on how these unprecedented times have upended the backbone of society’s economic norms. Broken supply chains, cultural divisions, the devastation to small business, ecocide, lack of travel that has become revenge travel. But perhaps more importantly is the change that is happening now because we the people have changed, after living through isolation, mandatory relaxation, more time spent with family, and late night reverie over mortality. This has all converged and congealed, and it’s got people rethinking their priorities and quitting or changing jobs in record numbers. (40% by some forecasts). Kevin Sneader recently said, “Forecasting exists to make astrology look good.” No one really knows where this is all headed, but one part of it seems to be that people are re-evaluating what work means to them and are realizing that they want change – more flexibility, less stress, and deeper meaning in their lives.
Weight Lossgoodmenproject.com

Affirmations Are a Joke. Not Necessarily

I learned something new about my sister-in-law, Kathy McCaffrey, something I was surprised by. She, like me, believes in the use of affirmations. I wouldn’t have known this had she not sent me a copy of her recent book called “Affirmations For Weight Loss”. But there it was in black and white, complimented by shades of red, struggle, honesty, and self-acceptance — all of these leading to inner peace and outer joy.
RelationshipsMindBodyGreen

The Benefits Of Living Alone & How To Make It Work For You

Living alone can be challenging if you grew up in a large family or have just always come home to other people. Whether you're a recent empty-nester, breaking up with a live-in partner, moving out of your parents' house, or leaving your roommate days behind, adjusting to an empty abode can be a challenge or a welcome change. Either way, the circumstance takes some getting used to—but the transition can definitely be worthwhile.
Healthpowerofpositivity.com

20 Self Affirmations to Increase Happiness and Optimism

Being optimistic is essential if you want to be successful and reach your goals. Optimism will allow you to be excited about the future, and it will help you be more resilient. To achieve this feeling, you can use self affirmations to increase feelings of optimism. When you are optimistic,...
SocietyThrive Global

We Can Build Our Dreams at Any Age

Once you hit a certain age, all birthdays — not just the ones that end in 5’s and 0’s — become opportunities for reflection. And that’s what I find myself doing today, on my 71st birthday. It’s a curiosity of aging that as we get older, we have more to look back on, but we also find ourselves looking forward with more intensity. And what’s on my mind this year is how we actually have more time than we often think we do to realize our dreams and build the lives we truly want.
Thrive Global

7 Easy Habits These High Achievers Practice Every Day

The best performers don’t make it to the top to be treated like everyone else. They have one thing in common: adopt the right habits every day. Here are the simple routines more than two dozen successful executives say are their secrets to getting ahead in business and life. Set...
JobsThrive Global

5 Habits Confident People Practice

At some point in life, we experienced a lack of confidence. As a result, we failed or had a negative experience that may even have affected our esteem. That moment you were unable to ask a guy out for a date, the confidence you didn’t have to apply for that job or fearing to start that business are some examples.
Ladders

Mindfulness meditation can make some Americans more selfish and less generous

When Japanese chef Yoshihiro Murata travels, he brings water with him from Japan. He says this is the only way to make truly authentic dashi, the flavorful broth essential to Japanese cuisine. There’s a science to back him up: water in Japan is notably softer – which means it has fewer dissolved minerals – than in many other parts of the world. So when Americas enjoy Japanese food, they arguably aren’t getting quite the real thing.

