Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

How Teachers Can Make the Most of Their Summers

By Jana Campanelli
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how stressful the school year can become for some teachers, the one thing that keeps them sane is the promise of a stress-free summer. However, with this freedom also comes some FOMO (fear of missing out). With having a few months free, some teachers become overwhelmed with their options and end up wasting their summer away.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Lesson Planning#Stress#Physical Education#Timesaver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Summer Learning Week: How kids can keep learning during break

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The pandemic created even more of a challenge for kids last school year. Putting learning on hold can cause children to back track in their academics. Parents are encouraged to promote learning. During these summer months, there are simple ways to keep up with the engagement they had in the classroom.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Tips For Teachers From The Science Of Learning

An engaging new book about brain science can help teachers make their classroom practice more effective. In an ideal world, teachers would routinely get this kind of valuable information during their training. For a while now, engineering professor Barbara Oakley and neuroscientist Terrence Sejnowski have jointly taught “Learning How to...
Richmond, VArichmond.edu

How to Make the Most of Informational Interviews

A post by Austen Kelso, Senior Assistant Director of Admission and India Henderson, '21. As most colleges begin to open their doors to visitors, many prospective students have reached out to us asking for ways to learn more about the University of Richmond if they are unable to travel to campus to attend a guided tour. And while we hope you can join us for a campus visit, we understand that is not always possible. Yes, you can do research on our website, and yes, you can check out beautiful photos of campus on the University Instagram, but how can you get an authentic feel for what it means to be a Spider from a distance?
KidsNeshoba Democrat

Tips for Parents on Teaching Kids Life Skills

-Parenting is hard, and the past year was especially challenging for parents of school-aged kids, as they struggled to juggle their children's virtual school and the loss of many activities and in-person contact with friends. The goal of MASK (Mothers Awareness on School Age Kids) is to provide resources for...
Career Development & Advicecase.edu

5 tips for making the most of your summer internship or co-op

It’s one thing to learn concepts in a classroom—but another to actually put them to work. Completing an internship or co-op—whether over the summer or during an academic semester—offers real-world experiences navigating different working environments and building your skills for your future career. At Case Western Reserve University, the Office...
Family RelationshipsThrive Global

Redefining Quality Family Time in an Overscheduled Society

Remember the old phrase “keeping up with the Joneses”? It used to be that neighbors would try to “keep up” with each other by having similar or nicer houses and cars, and we’d proudly boast about our children getting accepted into a good school or making honor roll when we’d run into friends we haven’t seen in a long time. In today’s digital world, that “keeping up” culture is expounded tenfold as we are now able to monitor the every move of our friends and families – as well as millions of strangers – 24/7 via social media.
EducationDallas News

Learn about the social and educational benefits of in-person learning at ILTexas

As COVID-19 brought education to a standstill in the spring of 2020, instructors at all levels scrambled to find ways to continue teaching their students. Educators at International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), the charter school organization that operates 20 campuses in North and Central Texas, worked swiftly against the crisis — and in a matter of six days, acquired laptop computers for its 20,000 students and transitioned all campuses to remote learning.
KidsThrive Global

Failing our Children — What You Can Do to Help

Co-authored by Leanne McEvoy, a mother of two and advocate for children’s mental health and well-being who is passionate about making sure kids have solid emotional foundations to navigate life. She holds a Master’s degree in Clinical Social Work with a concentration in children and families and has advocated for improved policy and legislation around school safety.
Educationbransontrilakesnews.com

Adventures in homeschooling

In March 2020, schools around the country shut down due to COVID-19 and parents everywhere were thrown into a new role as full time teachers. This put a strain on several parents that I know but some seemed to find joy in teaching their children that they had never had before.
ArtsAnniston Star

Get Organized! Managing school (and life) the easy way, part I

Soon, the school bus will roll again. We’ll begin a new year. For many students, it will be a time filled with excitement, learning, and growth. For others, it marks another year of forgotten assignments, frustration and disagreements both at home and at school. How do some students make school...
TechnologyeSchool Online

Virtual Classrooms

Virtual education and virtual classrooms are a must in today’s field of learning. Brick and mortar schools experienced challenges in keeping their students in a solid learning environment due to the recent pandemic. They realized they were not prepared to offer a virtual solution when schools suddenly closed. Blended learning, which means offering in class and virtual classes, offers a great way for school systems to be ready for the next potential pandemic while providing virtual learning for those students and parents who want virtual classes.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

The Urgency of Inclusive Classrooms

The Difficult Conversations CASNR Community of Practice, the CASNR Teaching and Learning Improvement Council (TLIC), and the CASNR Dean’s office have come together to create a 6-week summer discussion series (held via Zoom) around inclusive classrooms in our College. We have a shared goal of creating more space for professional development and dialogue around inclusive classrooms — those where all students feel welcome, respected, and able to bring their whole selves to the learning environment. This includes interrogating the classroom climate, navigating potential conflict, and challenging topics, expanding content to include more diverse perspectives, and more. The weekly sessions will include presentations, discussions, and story sharing, as well as pre- and post- session reflection questions. Everyone is welcome to join these sessions — students, faculty, staff, and advisors — whatever your “classroom” may look like.
Kidspsychologytoday.com

Have You Mastered the Tricky Art of Parental Pressure?

Parents who want the best for their kids may unintentionally pressure them in the wrong places, in the wrong way, and at the wrong times. Parental pressure can have serious consequences on children, such as an increase in anxiety and depression, and a reduction in motivation. Parental pressure helps children...
Educationverywellfamily.com

Perspectives: 6 Principals Share How They’re Preparing for the New School Year

Heading back to school is always an exciting time, and even more so now that the 2021-2022 school year is shaping up to look different than previous years. Principals are just as excited to get back to "normal" as teachers, students, and parents are—and they have learned a few things regarding adaptability and flexibility in the last year.
Hayward, CAlifewest.edu

TUTORS NEEDED

Academic Success Center is looking for students with a 3.0 cumulative grade point average or higher to tutor their peers. If interested, email Loretta Saunders at lsaunders@lifewest.edu to request a Work-Study Application.
Schnecksville, PAlccc.edu

Professional Math Tutor (Allentown)

Tutors provide direct tutoring to LCCC students enrolled in courses for which the Tutoring Program offers. assistance. They strive to meet students’ specific needs in coursework, to build students’ confidence, and. to help students develop strategies for academic success, while offering them the tools to become. independent lifelong learners. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy