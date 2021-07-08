How Teachers Can Make the Most of Their Summers

A post by Austen Kelso, Senior Assistant Director of Admission and India Henderson, '21. As most colleges begin to open their doors to visitors, many prospective students have reached out to us asking for ways to learn more about the University of Richmond if they are unable to travel to campus to attend a guided tour. And while we hope you can join us for a campus visit, we understand that is not always possible. Yes, you can do research on our website, and yes, you can check out beautiful photos of campus on the University Instagram, but how can you get an authentic feel for what it means to be a Spider from a distance?