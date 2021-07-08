Singing A Loving Truth! Sophie Braslau

And why we need to re write them. You will probably of heard of an inner critic, but just humour me for a moment. You inner critic is the voice inside your head that allows you to speak to yourself often negatively. Humans are especially good at the internal brain version of comedy centrals Roasts. Only allowing for the odd “I bet they think (insert horrifying thought here) about you” projection in between your own personal self-depreciation. There is no one who understands your pain like you, who understands your issues like you, who knows how to really dig the knife in, like you. That is the power of the inner critic. The old “I don’t care what they say because I can’t feel worse than I already do” comes from us beating others to the punch when it comes to taking on criticism, judgement or plain old nastyness.