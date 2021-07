Sad that there’s only one episode left to go of Loki? Don’t be, as your next Marvel TV obsession is right around the corner. In just over a month’s time, arguably the most unique Marvel Studios production released so far debuts on Disney Plus. It’s Marvel’s What If…?, the animated anthology series that will check in on a different reality each episode. This Thursday, Disney finally dropped the first trailer for the show, which features numerous familiar faces in fresh contexts. Check it out via the player above.