Why We Can’t Hear Our Clients

How do you stay true to yourself when there’s a pull to change who you are?. We all want to be who we are. You see this in kids who just want to be themselves until we learn that there is an inherent risk in being ourselves. Let’s face it we are constantly under pressure to be who someone else wants us to be. If I don’t reveal the real me, I can hold ‘comfort’ in you not knowing the real me, and it allows us to kid ourselves. There’s no problem when who we are expected to be and who we want to be is either pretty close or the same; all goes swimmingly because there is overlap and alignment. If the environment we find ourselves in supports our core needs and gives us space to thrive and celebrates who we are, then we have it made. We even experience flow.