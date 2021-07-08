Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Lessons Learned by Campus Security

By John Vinson
Thrive Global
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCampus security is tasked with the responsibility of keeping students safe. Whether working for a large state college or a small, intimate and private university, campus security has an important responsibility. This can add lots of pressure onto these individuals, as they are expected to be on high alert at all times and be prepared for unpredictable situations. Naturally, this has led to campus security learning many lessons that they then pass onto incoming staff, as well as take with them into the next steps of their careers. Continue reading to learn some of these lessons.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lessons Learned#Small Crimes#Private University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Social Security
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

EDITORIAL: Dropping IB program is a lesson learned

FREDERICKSBURG Public Schools’ recent decision to begin phasing out its International Baccalaureate program comes after a challenging academic year for students, parents and teachers alike. FPS tried IB, but in the end found that it was not a good fit. The lesson here is don’t be afraid to try new...
Educationsandiegouniontribune.com

PE teachers learn lessons from virtual learning to improve in-person instruction

Despite the recent challenges of students’ learning physical education in their bedrooms, some lessons gained from virtual courses will enhance in-person instruction for many. With most students planning to return to in-person instruction, PE teachers are meshing pre-pandemic curriculums and structures with those of online learning to create new and...
EducationThegardenisland.com

DOH revising on-campus learning guidelines

HONOLULU — The Department of Health has less than two weeks to revise the Department of Education’s school guidance for on-campus learning before the start of a new school year. “DOH is updating school guidance because circumstances have changed since we last published guidance in May,” said Brooks Baehr, the...
Collegesiteachnyc.net

Teachers College – CRSE: Create Student-Centered Learning Environments

Opportunity at a Glance: This self-paced opportunity will empower you to create student-centered learning environments (CRSE) that elevate historically marginalized voices, affirm racial, linguistic, and cultural identities, and prepare students for rigor and independent learning. During this course participants will unpack the concept of CRSE and discover ways to make this practice approachable and meaningful. Participants will also e.
Ann Arbor, MIMichigan Daily

76% of UMich students have self-reported vaccination, clearing benchmark

The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that 76% of students planning to attend classes in Ann Arbor in the fall had officially reported their COVID-19 vaccination to the University. With 35,075 students vaccinated, the University has surpassed its goal of 75% of the student body being immunized against COVID-19. Previously, the University announced that if the student body reached a 75% vaccination rate and community transmission rates remained low, vaccinated students would no longer be required to wear face coverings in classrooms.
Boise, IDboisestate.edu

Learn about the requirements for on-campus programs involving minors

As the Boise State campus is re-opening and programs involving minors on our campus are beginning to take place again, it is important to be aware of program requirements under the university’s policy on Protection of Minors (Policy 12060). All university programs involving minors, as well as non-university programs involving...
EducationDallas News

Learn about the social and educational benefits of in-person learning at ILTexas

As COVID-19 brought education to a standstill in the spring of 2020, instructors at all levels scrambled to find ways to continue teaching their students. Educators at International Leadership of Texas (ILTexas), the charter school organization that operates 20 campuses in North and Central Texas, worked swiftly against the crisis — and in a matter of six days, acquired laptop computers for its 20,000 students and transitioned all campuses to remote learning.
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Tips For Teachers From The Science Of Learning

An engaging new book about brain science can help teachers make their classroom practice more effective. In an ideal world, teachers would routinely get this kind of valuable information during their training. For a while now, engineering professor Barbara Oakley and neuroscientist Terrence Sejnowski have jointly taught “Learning How to...
EducationStamford Advocate

Safety Pioneers Join Forces to Make Campuses Secure

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 21, 2021. ZeroNow, the new industry alliance driving innovation in campus safety, is launching today from the Campus Safety Conference in San Antonio, TX. ZeroNow is formed by technology leaders Axis Communications, Telos Corporation, and Omnilert, along with campus safety nonprofit partners International Association of Campus Law Enforcement (IACLEA), and VTV Family Outreach Foundation.
Lincoln, NEunl.edu

The Urgency of Inclusive Classrooms

The Difficult Conversations CASNR Community of Practice, the CASNR Teaching and Learning Improvement Council (TLIC), and the CASNR Dean’s office have come together to create a 6-week summer discussion series (held via Zoom) around inclusive classrooms in our College. We have a shared goal of creating more space for professional development and dialogue around inclusive classrooms — those where all students feel welcome, respected, and able to bring their whole selves to the learning environment. This includes interrogating the classroom climate, navigating potential conflict, and challenging topics, expanding content to include more diverse perspectives, and more. The weekly sessions will include presentations, discussions, and story sharing, as well as pre- and post- session reflection questions. Everyone is welcome to join these sessions — students, faculty, staff, and advisors — whatever your “classroom” may look like.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

New dean of students joining IC

Jessica Edonick will join Illinois College as its dean of students starting Aug. 2. She will be responsible for creating a supportive, welcoming, safe and inclusive community for students. Edonick will work closely with students and student organizations and oversee several areas that support students, including residential life, career readiness and experiential learning, community engagement, global programs, health and wellness, psychological counseling and campus safety.
Roxboro, NCpiedmontcc.edu

Piedmont Community College Partners with The College Innovation Network to Study Online Student Engagement

As many community colleges are struggling with lower enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Piedmont Community College (PCC) is seeking innovative ways to keep students engaged and on track to graduate. The College Innovation Network (CIN), a program founded by WGU Labs, has analyzed preliminary results of a pilot partnership with Piedmont Community College to study how well Harmonize —an online communications platform from Boulder, Colorado-based 42 Lines —impacts student engagement.
Kutztown, PAReading Eagle

Kutztown University focuses on student success

Kutztown University supports students’ academic and personal development by providing high-quality services that will help students make the most of their time at KU. Whether students need guidance with a paper or resume, or require a tutor for a certain class, the university has an office to offer the support they need.
CollegesForbes

The Need For Interdisciplinarity In Higher Education

Irma Becerra is president of Marymount University, a comprehensive doctoral-granting university known for its innovative curriculum. Last summer, the crisis surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic found the world, including higher education leaders, struggling to navigate the uncharted territory of a global pandemic without a proven rulebook. It brought unprecedented challenges at a time when we were already assessing how to better serve our students’ social and academic needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy