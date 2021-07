Hello, #ThriveGlobal Friends and Community Members!. Trusting this finds you safe, healthy and uplifted!. I have more notably been enjoying the interviewing of radio/podcast guests, who customarily speaking, would generally be considered somewhat atypical to the standard type of guests I have been known to historically interview on Living Fearlessly with Lisa McDonald. I say this not because my recent roster of show guests are any less regarded as experts, and certainly not because they are not recognized as authentic leaders within their specific area of expertise, but more so because my expressed sentiments relate to the fact that it is the subject matter per se, which has deviated from the so-called norm for what is often featured on my show. It has been a welcomed change and has played an interesting role in the expansion of my own repertoire of knowledge.