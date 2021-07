Some of you know me and others I have yet to meet. It may not be obvious because I run a Chamber of Commerce but grew up in a family of activists for human rights. I am personally a political liberal and longtime advocate for social justice concerns. With that in mind, I write to you now about the proposed WeHo Hotel Ordinance. This is politically motivated and is being touted under the guise of social justice for workers’ safety. What it is really doing is creating untenable requirements that would force hotels into collective bargaining agreements by buying political support through campaign contributions. This ordinance will require a doubling of hotel housekeeping staff and impose severe restrictions on their compensation, which goes too far. It is just wrong for West Hollywood.