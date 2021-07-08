Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Earnings boom is expected a year after pandemic-driven skid

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21XwlJ_0arFjoG600

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Wall Street is gearing up for a slew of blockbuster earnings over the next few weeks as companies issue their results for the April-June quarter.

The heightened expectations reflect companies’ improving fortunes this year versus the second quarter of 2020, when much of the economy ground to a halt under restrictions aimed on stemming the spread of the coronavirus.

Second-quarter earnings by S&P 500 companies are projected to be up 63.6% from a year earlier, according to FactSet. That would be the highest annual growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2009, when earnings by companies in the benchmark index soared 108.9%.

S&P 500 companies’ second-quarter revenue growth is projected to be up 19.6% from a year earlier — the biggest annual increase since at least 2008, according to FactSet. In the second quarter of 2020, S&P 500 earnings plunged more than 31% and revenue fell about 9%.

“The numbers are going to be big and they’re skewed, because the second quarter of last year was awful for a lot of companies,” said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at All Star Charts.

The second-quarter earnings reporting season officially kicks off on Tuesday when JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs issue their results. Bank of America, Wells Fargo and other major banks will also deliver quarterly report cards next week, along with other companies, including Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo and UnitedHealth Group.

The S&P 500′s 11 sectors are expected to report earnings growth for the April-June quarter, led industrials, which include airlines, and consumer discretionary, which includes retailers, homebuilders and other companies that rely on consumer spending. The materials and financial sectors are also projected to post strong earnings growth.

So far, 66 companies in the S&P 500 have issued earnings guidance for the second quarter that is above Wall Street analysts’ mean estimate. That’s well above the 5-year average of 37, according to FactSet.

Analysts have also become increasingly bullish on the strength of earnings as the quarter went by. On a per-share basis, their second-quarter earnings growth projections increased by 7.3% from March 31 to June 30, according to FactSet. Typically, analysts end up revising their earnings projections downward the closer it gets to the end of the quarter.

“With the bar set so high for the second quarter, there’s a potential for disappointment,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

As a result, individual stock prices are likely to make more modest moves when a company exceeds its earnings estimates than if they miss.

S&P 500 companies have mostly beat earnings estimates every quarter since the second quarter of 2009 except one: The second quarter of 2020, when companies were left scrambling to adjust to the economic fallout from the pandemic.

A big surge in corporate earnings growth in the second quarter would echo S&P 500 companies’ results in the first three months of the year, when earnings jumped 52.5%, while revenue increased nearly 11%.

Still, analysts are expecting earnings growth to taper off from here. S&P 500 company earnings are now projected to grow about 24% in the third quarter from a year earlier and about 18% in the fourth quarter, according to FactSet.

“It seems as if we are, at least in the near term, on the leeward side of this earnings mountain,” Stovall said.

Among the reasons: beating prior-year results won’t be anywhere near as easy as it was in the second quarter. And there’s uncertainty about how the economy and consumer spending will fare in the second half of the year and into 2022 as the impact of pandemic-related government stimulus eases and whether a surge in inflation across much of the economy will be transitory, as the Federal Reserve contends.

Companies have been grappling with higher costs as prices for oil and other commodities have risen sharply amid a rapid surge in consumer demand for goods and services as coronavirus vaccinations paved the way for the economy to reopen. Companies are also facing higher labor costs as many struggle to woo new hires.

“We likely will not know the true nature of the post-pandemic economy until this fall when unemployment benefits lapse, kids are back in school and many people go back to work in person,” portfolio managers at T. Rowe Price bond funds wrote in a recent outlook.

Wall Street will be listening for what company management teams have to say about how their business is shaping up in the second half of the year, and beyond.

“There’s a thought that 2021 is borrowing some of the growth from 2022,” said Ross Mayfield, investment strategist at Baird. “We’re expecting a really strong second quarter, and we’re just looking at what companies are saying about their inflation outlook and their growth outlook for the coming year.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unitedhealth Group#T Rowe Price#Factset#All Star Charts#Jpmorgan#Goldman Sachs#Bank Of America#Wells Fargo#Delta Air Lines#Pepsico#Unitedhealth Group#Cfra#The Federal Reserve#Baird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Financial Reportshealthcaredive.com

Tenet rebounds in Q2, buoyed by volume recoveries

Tenet posted a $120 million profit in the second quarter of this year, up from $88 million during the same time last year, following HCA as the second for-profit system to post a rebound, according to financial results released Wednesday. The Dallas-based hospital chain beat Wall Street expectations on earnings...
StocksTidewater News

Union Pacific inventory jumps after document earnings that rose above expectations

Shares of Union Pacific Corp. jumped 2.2% in premarket buying and selling Thursday, after the railroad operator reported document outcomes for the second-quarter, as revenue and income rose above expectations within the face of continued provide chain disruptions, significantly within the intermodal enterprise. Net revenue grew to $1.80 billion, or $2.72 a share, from $1.13 billion, or $1.67 a share, within the year-ago interval. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $2.55. Revenue rose 30% to $5.50 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.36 billion. Bulk income rose 19% to $1.65 billion, topping the FactSet consensus of $1.63 billion, whereas industrial income elevated 24% to $1.86 billion to beat expectations of $1.82 billion. Total income carloads will increase 22% to 2.1 million. “The Union Pacific team leveraged volume growth, core pricing gains, and productivity to produce record quarterly results,” mentioned Chief Executive Lance Fritz. “As we move into the second half of 2021, we will continue working with our customers and the broader supply chain to increase fluidity and efficiently handle the strong demand for freight transportation.” The inventory has tacked on 4.3% 12 months thus far, whereas the Dow Jones Transportation Average.
Financial ReportsForbes

What To Expect From Union Pacific Stock After Q2 Earnings?

Union Pacific is scheduled to report its Q2 2021 results on Thursday, July 22. We expect Union Pacific to post revenue and earnings slightly below the consensus estimates. That said, the company likely navigated well over the latest quarter, driven by an expected increase in intermodal demand as well as a rebound in bulk and industrial freight. Furthermore, the company has been able to keep its overall costs in check even during the challenging environment of the pandemic, a trend expected to continue in Q2, as well.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as Q2 earnings season continues

Wall Street stocks opened higher on Wednesday after major indices bounced back from an early week rout in the previous session. As of 1515 BST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.77% at 34,778.17, while the S&P 500 was 0.61% firmer at 4,349.42 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 0.38% stronger at 14,554.52.
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

What Options Traders Are Expecting for AN After Earnings

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) announced second-quarter earnings of $4.83 per share ahead of the open this morning, which is much better than Wall Street's expected $2.81. The company's revenue also beat estimates, and the auto retailer expects the recent strong demand for cars to continue into next year. At last check, AN was up 1.4% to trade at $103.98.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Q2 Earnings Reports Confirm Economic Boom Ahead

We are off to a great start in the Q2 earnings season, with the big banks coming out with a much stronger profitability picture relative to what they were able to show in the preceding periods. This reconfirms our bullish earnings outlook that envisions estimates going up significantly over the...
Financial ReportsPosted by
WDBO

JPMorgan's 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

NEW YORK — (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank's revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially to a decline in interest rates during the last three months.
StocksEntrepreneur

3 Stocks Gapping Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings Reports

Levi Strauss (NYSE: LEVI), Smart Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) and The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE: GBX) all gapped higher after reporting quarterly earnings. While that’s the ideal scenario you’d like to see in a stock you own, it’s not always clear how to handle a stock prior to its earnings report. That’s especially true for a stock you’re thinking of buying or one you recently bought and are holding with a small gain.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Here's what Wall Street expects from Regions Financial's earnings

On July 23, Regions Financial will report earnings from the most recent quarter. Wall Street analysts expect Regions Financial will be reporting earnings per share of $0.530. Watch Regions Financial stock price move in real-time ahead here. On July 23, Regions Financial releases earnings for Q2. 22 analysts predict earnings...
Financial ReportsPosted by
FootwearNews

Skechers Reveals Strong Q2 Earnings on Wholesale Boom

Skechers reversed its second quarter net loss Thursday — thanks to revenue that more than doubled, led by domestic and direct-to-consumer sales. The footwear brand said it earned $137.4 million, or 88 cents a share, for the three months ended June 30, which compares with a loss of $68.1 million, or 44 cents, a year ago.
BusinessStreet.Com

Nokia Higher After Raising Full-Year Earnings Estimates

Nokia (NOK) - Get Report shares on Tuesday rose after the storied Finnish telecommunications company raised its earnings estimates. “In the second quarter Nokia saw continued strength in the business, improving its expectations for the full year,” the company said. “Nokia now expects to revise upward its prior outlook ranges for 2021.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Up 4.4% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $239.33 and last traded at $237.86. 3,271 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 350,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $227.75.
EconomyLaw.com

Dutch Hiring Market Booming After Pandemic-Induced Lull

The Dutch legal job market is booming, according to the latest market update from recruitment giant Robert Walters, which is based on data from labour market intelligence tool Jobfeed. A little over 3,100 jobs were advertised this quarter according to Robert Walters’ analysis. Compared to the 2,651 open vacancies seen...
Economydigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Fourth Round To Be Approved By August?

Stimulus checks in the previous round had been approved nearly about four months back from now, and it was the largest round which paid out at $1,400 per family, who are eligible Americans. Since the rolling out of the payments, a sharp decline in the hardship rates was observed. However, the effect caused by the impact payments and rolling out stimulus checks can be seen to be fading.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $85.49, but opened at $89.00. Seagate Technology shares last traded at $79.85, with a volume of 72,757 shares trading hands. The data storage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy