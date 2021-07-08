Thursday July 8, 2021
The Colorado River is tapped out. Another dry year has left the waterway that supplies 40 million people in the Southwest parched. A prolonged 21-year warming and drying trend is pushing the nation’s two largest reservoirs to record lows. For the first time this summer, the federal government will declare a shortage. Our radio partners traveled the 1,400 miles of the river to get a sense of how those who rely on it are coping. Plus, Utahns appear to have heeded firework warnings and decided to skip using personal fireworks over Fourth of July weekend.www.kzmu.org
