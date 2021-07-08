Cancel
Economy

Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for attempting to extort Nike

By Erica Orden
WRAL
 14 days ago

CNN — A federal judge sentenced celebrity lawyer turned criminal defendant Michael Avenatti to 30 months in prison for attempting to extort millions of dollars from Nike. Avenatti, who rose to fame as Stormy Daniels' lawyer, was convicted in February 2020 of three counts for threatening to publicly accuse the sportswear company of illicitly paying amateur basketball players unless Nike paid him.

Stormy Daniels
Michael Avenatti
#Basketball#Nike Sportswear#Prison#Cnn#Cable News Network Inc
