Michael Avenatti sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for attempting to extort Nike

The Biden administration and experts are sounding the alarm about how media misinformation is contributing to the recent rise in cases of the coronavirus. Experts argue politicizing the vaccine and discouraging its use undermines this key safety method at the very same time the nation could have put the virus on its back for good. MSNBC’s Ari Melber breaks down Fox News’ mixed messaging on the virus and the cost of this kind of false rhetoric.July 23, 2021.