Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for Season 2

HBO’s late-night talk show series Pause With Sam Jay has been renewed for a second season. Season one debuted in May of this year. “I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better,” said show co-creator, executive producer, writer Sam Jay. ” There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon!”