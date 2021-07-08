Cancel
Peacock renews Rutherford Falls for Season 2

The comedy that is groundbreaking for its Native American representation has been picked up for a second season. Rutherford Falls was created by Michael Schur, Ed Helms and Sierra Teller Ornelas, who serves as showrunner. “We are so proud to be a part of Rutherford Falls, a smart comedy and a breakthrough moment for Native representation in comedy both in front of and behind the camera,” said Lisa Katz, president of scripted at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “Rutherford Falls embodies the modern, original and inclusive storytelling viewers want and we are excited to develop season two alongside Sierra, Mike, Ed and the incredible cast.”

