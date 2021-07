You may have read my previous op-eds on the Covid Road to Recovery as well as my commentary on the budget process that went into the city council approving it’s fiscal budget plan without studies for this upcoming Hotel Ordinance. In the latter piece, I alluded to the fact that I am proud to oversee a hotel here in West Hollywood, and that I planned to share some thoughts on the item prior to its consideration at the upcoming July 19 city council meeting. As promised, here are my thoughts below on why this piece of legislation is bad for West Hollywood- for its workers, its hotels, and our residents.