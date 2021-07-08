Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Witcher: Blood Origin adds Sophia Brown

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Giri/Haji alum replaces Jodie-Turner Smith, who exited The Witcher limited prequel series in April due to scheduling conflicts. Brown plays Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess, who leaves her clan and position as Queen’s guardian to follow her heart as a nomadic musician.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriestalesbuzz.com

Sophia Brown To Co-Star In Netflix Series – Talesbuzz

EXCLUSIVE: Giri/Haji and Marcella star Sophia Brown will co-star with Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) and Michelle Yeoh (Crazy Rich Asians) in Netflix’s anticipated fantasy series The Witcher: Blood Origin, we can reveal. Brown has been cast in the role of Éile, an elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess,...
TV SeriesGeekTyrant

PRETTY LITTLE LIARS: ORIGINAL SIN Adds Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco to Cast

HBO Max recently made a few announcements regarding the upcoming Max Original, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. First, it was revealed that Lisa Soper (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) will direct the first two episodes of the series. Then, it was revealed that Chandler Kinney (Zombies 2) and Maia Reficco (Strangers) have joined the cast as Tabby and Noa respectively. Tabby is described as “an aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret.” Meanwhile, Noa is “a striving, sardonic track star who's working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention.”
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

“The Witcher” S2 Set For December

Netflix has announced a December 17th premiere date for the second season of its massive hit series adaptation of “The Witcher”. This means the new run will arrive two years after the first season premiered in December 2019. The announcement was made as fans gathered virtually at the first-ever WitcherCon...
TV SeriesA.V. Club

No, Netflix’s Witcher spin-off Blood Origin won't investigate where blood comes from

Hard to believe that it’s been nearly two years since we last saw our old pals Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri on Netflix’s The Witcher. The surprise hit of December 2019 (despite being chronologically very, very confusing), any follow-ups to the series, including a second season, were delayed by the pandemic. Now it seems like Netflix is ready to fire up the Witcher irons and finally get to the bottom of the question that everyone’s been asking: What does blood come from?
ComicsVulture

The Witcher Is Anime, Now

If you’re a fan of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, you probably already knew they were making a live-action prequel series starring Jodie Turner-Smith. But were you aware they also had an animated prequel spinoff film in production, and that it’s premiering this summer? Today, Netflix shared a new teaser for an original anime film called The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which documents the origin story of Geralt’s mentor, the witcher Vesemir. The film looks just as fun in the series. “Fear and ignorance are good business,” Vesemir says with a wink in the teaser. Demons, witches, and werewolves abound. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf premieres August 23.
TV & Videosepicstream.com

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer Released by Netflix

Next month, Netflix will be releasing The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, and today, the streaming giant has released a new trailer for the upcoming animated film. The animated film is being co-produced by the South Korean Sutdio Mir, the team who worked on Dota: Dragon's Blood and Legend of Korra.
Comicstheplaylist.net

‘The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf’ Teaser: Netflix Expands The ‘Witcher’ Universe With New Animated Film

With its already large fanbase thanks to the novels and, of course, the really popular video game series, “The Witcher” seemed like a chance for Netflix to have a new franchise when it was announced a few years ago. Sure enough, when Season 1 of the series debuted, “The Witcher” was an instant hit, with the streaming platform quickly getting started on Season 2 and spinoffs. And the first of those spinoffs, the animated ‘Nightmare of the Wolf,’ is ready to hit Netflix in August.
TV SeriesEscapist Magazine

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf Trailer Shows Young Vesemir in Action

The anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf has received a teaser trailer and a release date at Netflix. A younger, substantially more in-shape Vesemir steals the spotlight in this prequel story with lots of action, gore, and monsters, and it will arrive on Netflix on August 23, 2021. Check out the “swashbuckling young witcher” in the trailer.
horrornewsnetwork.net

‘The Witcher’ Anime Spinoff Trailer Teases August Debut

While fans of the Netflix series The Witcher impatiently wait for Season 2 to kick off in December, they can feast their eyes on a trailer for an animated spinoff of the fantasy/horror show. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf–scheduled for an Aug. 23 premiere on Netflix–will explore the origin...
Video GamesComicBook

The Witcher: How to Watch WitcherCon

It's almost time for the biggest Witcher event of the year, as just over 4 hours from now fans can tune into the first-ever WitcherCon for a variety of cast interviews from the show, behind the scenes details on the biggest game in the franchise, and reveals for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and of course season 2 of the main series. So, who do you actually tune in for all the fun? Well, we've got you covered. WitcherCon kicks off at 12 PM CST, and will actually air again starting at 8 PM CST with different content. Both streams will be available to watch and stream on CD Projekt Red's YouTube and Twitch.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Unrecognizable: Ciri’s physical change for the Witcher season 2 on Netflix

The second season of The Witcher in Netflix it is closer than ever and the expectation is increasing. After meeting the December 17, 2021 Like the premiere date, previews and news regarding the characters began to appear. Among them, an aspect that involves Characteristic: the princess of Cintra, played by Freya Allan, suffered a resounding physical change from the first episodes. Look the photos!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Dexter is bringing back Jennifer Carpenter

Even though her character of Dexter's younger sister Deb Morgan was killed off in the 2013 series finale, Carpenter will return to reprise her role in Showtime's Dexter revival, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Showtime has yet to confirm her return. Carpenter is the second Dexter alum to reprise their role after their character died on the show. John Lithgow recently filmed a cameo as the Trinity Killer, who was also killed off. In wake of the 2013 series finale, Carpenter left the door open to returning, telling The Hollywood Reporter that it would take "an extraordinary script many, many, many years from now. I don’t know if that’s possible because people don’t come back from the dead.”
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

WE TV orders docuseries The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E

The four-part docuseries will explore the 1995 death at age 30 of the NWA co-founder and gangsta rap icon a month after he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Premiering Aug. 12, The Mysterious Death Of Eazy-E follows the personal journey of Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie, as she examines the unexplained circumstances surrounding her father’s death. There have been conspiracies surrounding the death of Eazy-E, who was diagnosed with HIV/AIDs. "Death Row Records founder Suge Knight once discussed, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, how killing someone with a contaminated blood injection, 'an Eazy-E thing,' was the new way to kill people rather than shooting them," explains Deadline's Peter White. "There were also suggestions that Eazy-E, who also ran Ruthless Records and signed artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, had a hit out on him by white supremacists, while he was also thought to be under FBI watch, in part due to the Compton rapper’s songs such as Fuck the Police."
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Friday, July 23: Unexpected Attack, Elena Fights, Ashland Exposed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, July 23 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) fears the worst after an unexpected attack. She also makes a shocking discovery about Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi). Meanwhile, Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is questioned about her loyalty while Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) faces off with Imani Benedict (Leigh-Ann Rose).

Comments / 0

Community Policy