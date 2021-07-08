Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

New doc gives Bush administration's view of 9/11 attacks

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11SRtE_0arFiv5K00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Actor Jeff Daniels will narrate a new documentary, “9/11: Inside the President's War Room,” that will tell the story of the attacks through the eyes of the Bush administration.

Apple+ and the BBC will collaborate on the project, which will debut in September near the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks. Both the streaming service and BBC One will show the project.

Several members of the Bush administration will give their view of what happened on that day, including former President George W. Bush and his vice president, Dick Cheney, it was announced on Thursday. Condoleezza Rice, national security adviser on that day, former Secretary of State Colin Powell and White House chief of staff Andy Card will also participate.

The documentary will focus on the 12 hours following the attack. The creative team includes director Adam Wishart and producers Simon Finch, Neil Grant and Serena Kennedy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Powell
Person
Dick Cheney
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Condoleezza Rice
Person
Jeff Daniels
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Doc#Bbc One#State#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
BBC
News Break
White House
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Forbes

Texas’ George P. Bush Sues Biden Administration Over Border Wall Pause

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is suing the federal government for halting construction of a border wall begun during the Trump administration, the Bush family member and Texas attorney general hopeful announced Wednesday, the latest Republican-led lawsuit against the Biden administration. Key Facts. Filed in a Texas federal court...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump supporter refuses judge's order to take down Biden attack banners

A Trump supporter is refusing a New Jersey judge’s order to take down her anti-President Biden banners, The New York Times reported Tuesday. Andrea Dick, a supporter of former President Trump , said she started hanging banners that displayed crude remarks toward Biden at her mother’s residence in Roselle Park, with one of the signs reading “Don’t Blame Me / I Voted for Trump.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

George W. Bush is still wrong about Afghanistan

Former President George W. Bush does not agree with President Biden ’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops from America’s longest war in Afghanistan. That shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was Bush who launched the war in response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. However, it’s telling that in his interview with German international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Bush did not cite U.S. national security as the reason for his disagreement. Rather, he said he is “afraid Afghan women and girls are going to suffer unspeakable harm.” But that was never the basis for the use of military force.
Presidential ElectionFiveThirtyEight

Why Biden’s Approval Rating Has Barely Budged In His First 6 Months

The first six months in the White House are often frenzied for presidents as they push for big policy changes to try to live up to their campaign promises. President Biden is no exception. In his first 100 days in office, he signed dozens of executive actions and pursued sweeping legislation, like his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package, which offered Americans further relief from the pandemic, and his ambitious two-step infrastructure plan. The hope for Biden, as with most presidents, is that his accomplishments will placate Americans who already support him while also winning over some who don’t.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

The funny contradiction at the heart of Pompeo's attack on Dems

In March 2011, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R) reflected on his fears about the nation's future. Speaking at a church in Texas, Gingrich imagined a future United States in which his grandchildren "will be in a secular atheist country, potentially one dominated by radical Islamists." The Republican did not...
U.S. Politicsbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Guest Opinion: Hallmark of Rumsfeld’s reign was human suffering

Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld died last month on June 29. It’s too bad the memories and horrifying results of the wars he started can’t die with him. Unfortunately, we are still living with the catastrophic consequences of his actions and those of his fellow neoconservative ideologues surrounding President George W. Bush.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Analysis: How Afghan war showed limits of US military power

WASHINGTON (AP) — It took only two months for U.S. invaders to topple the Taliban in Afghanistan in 2001, a seemingly tidy success against a government that had given refuge to 9/11 mastermind Osama bin Laden. Twenty years later, the United States is withdrawing — visions of victory long vanished and an ascendant Taliban arguably within reach of restoring their rule.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How Trump proved Pelosi right

Frida Ghitis (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a frequent opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

Did Biden just commit an impeachable offense in Ukraine?

Remember when House Democrats impeached President Donald Trump for twisting the arm of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, allegedly conditioning a White House visit on his willingness to investigate Hunter Biden? Well, guess what: Axios reports that the Biden administration may have twisted Zelensky’s arm to accept a deal President Biden just cut with Germany to allow it to move forward with its Nord Stream 2 pipeline with Russia — and conditioned a White House visit by Zelensky on acceptance of the deal.

Comments / 0

Community Policy