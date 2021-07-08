Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Watch American Horror Stories' official trailer

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ryan Murphy's FX anthology spinoff of American Horror Story promises a "summer of horror" when it premieres July 15.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Horror Story#Official Trailer#Anthology#American Horror Stories#Fx
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPopculture

Terror-Filled Hit Horror Movie Coming to Netflix in July

There's a slate of new movies and television shows that will be heading to Netflix in July. One of the programs that will be coming to the streaming service is the 2008 film The Strangers. If you're in for a thrilling flick, The Strangers is definitely for you. It will be available on July 1.
TV Serieskoxe.com

‘American Horror Stories’ releases first-look teaser and announces cast

FX dropped the trailer for its new anthology series “American Horror Stories,” and series creator Ryan Murphy shared a teaser that introduces each cast members and their character names. Murphy wrote on Instagram. “And this isn’t even the half of it. Take a peek at some of the American Horror Stories cast.”
TV & VideosGizmodo

Netflix Drops Trailer for Creepy French Horror Film The Swarm

French horror movie The Swarm (La Nuée) is hitting Netflix on August 6, 2021. As the first feature film from director Just Philippot, the film traveled the festival circuit. There were screenings at Cannes Critics Week in 2020, and The Swarm won the special jury prize and best actress award at the 2020 Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival. A new trailer dropped on the Netflix youtube channel, and I never knew locusts could be so damn scary.
Video GamesPosted by
Primetimer

Shonda Rhimes' new Netflix deal could mean a Bridgerton video game and fan convention

Rhimes and her team began negotiating a new deal with Netflix earlier this year following Bridgerton's success. Unlike the deals for top showrunners like Greg Berlanti (at Warner Bros. TV) and Ryan Murphy (also at Netflix), "Rhimes, as she did four years ago, bet on herself with bonuses built in that further compensate her for the number of shows she gets on the air, how long they each run and more," reports The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "Rhimes’ new deal includes film, games, VR, branding and merchandising, live events and experiences," says Goldberg. "Although Rhimes started her career in features, sources close to the Scandal creator note it’s the merchandising and live events and experiences that are of particular interest to Netflix as the streamer plots other revenue opportunities to help offset its slowed subscriber growth. Netflix reported 208 million subscribers in the first quarter, missing its own expectations of 210 million. The plan, sources say, is for Netflix to build on its hit franchises — like the immersive Stranger Things: The Experience in L.A and New York — with additional live events including the upcoming London-set Bridgerton ball scheduled to launch in November. Such events are done in participation with Netflix and the series creators, who help deliver the authenticity that can justify the pricey ticket fees. A Bridgerton video game and, after Netflix’s virtual Witcher Con on July 9, a Bridgerton fan convention could be on the table, too. Such events will also help keep fans engaged in the long stretches between seasons of the streamer’s hit shows. (Stranger Things, for example, last aired in July 2019 with the drive-through event providing diehard fans and franchise newcomers a fun opportunity during the height of the pandemic stateside.)"
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

American Horror Stories: Season Two? Has the FX on Hulu Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Streaming on the Hulu subscription service, the American Horror Stories TV show is a spin-off of the long-running American Horror Story anthology series which was created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk. While American Horror Story tells tales that run for a full season of episodes, the spin-off is a weekly anthology series that features a different horror story in each episode. Some of the actors from the original AHS series take part in the spin-off. The cast of the first season includes Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson, Aaron Tveit, Merrin Dungey, Ashley Martin Carter, Valerie Loo, Selena Sloan Belissa Escobedo, Naomi Grossman, Cody Fern, Chad James Buchanan, John Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Billie Lourd, Danny Trejo, Kevin McHale, Dyllón Burnside, Madison Bailey, Rhenzy Feliz, Amy Grabow, Nico Greetham, Ronen Rubinstein, and Dane Diliegro.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix Just Dropped Another Original Horror Movie

Netflix’s original programming is some of the best content on the platform, and the streaming service has just produced another new horror movie for users to enjoy. Available now, Fear Street Part Two: 1978 is available to stream. The film follows up from the first Fear Street Part One: 1994, which launched just a week ago on July 2, and will be followed by Fear Street Part Three: 1666 on July 16.
TV & Videosthedailytexan.com

Sierra McCormick talks role in ‘American Horror Stories,’ working in horror genre

The Murder House is opening its doors again. “American Horror Stories” is a brand new spinoff of the iconic anthology series “American Horror Story.” The new show, premiering exclusively on Hulu, presents a brand new terrifying story set in the world of “American Horror Story,” each episode featuring familiar and brand new cast members from the original series. Sierra McCormick stars in the two-part premiere “Rubber (Wo)man” in which a teenager named Scarlett (McCormick) moves into the iconic Murder House from season 1 of “American Horror Story” with her two dads, played by Matt Bomer and Gavin Creel.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

American Horror Stories premiere: Murder House references, Easter eggs

We’ve made it through the first two episodes of American Horror Stories season 1, and these were a treat for Murder House fans. This story was set entirely around the original American Horror Story setting, and that made for a nostalgia overload from the very beginning. We know that there’s...
TV SeriesPosted by
Forbes

Netflix’s Most Popular Show, ‘CoComelon,’ Will Get A Spin-Off Series

Looking back at 2021 so far, it’s hard not to think about shows like Ginny & Georgia, Bridgerton, and Manifest when we consider Netflix’s stacked lineup. Ginny & Georgia set a record when it recorded 29 consecutive days dominating the Top 10 charts; Bridgerton had the most successful 28-day opening ever on Netflix; and Manifest is currently in the midst of a run that could result in a fourth season for the show.
Public HealthComicBook

American Horror Story Season 10 Stops Production After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Production on American Horror Story's 10th season, subtitled "Double Feature," has been temporarily halted according to Variety. The trade reports that "a positive COVID-19 case and potential exposure to the illness" has forced the hit FX series to press pause, reporting that "an actor on the show" was the one to contract COVID-19, which actor was not reported. Filming on the show began back in December and the outlet reports things may be shut down through the end of the week. Several other shows have been forced to halt filming in recent days with HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Netflix's Bridgerton both pausing.
TV SeriesETOnline.com

'AHS' Newcomer Sierra McCormick on Extending the Rubber Man Legacy (Exclusive)

This interview contains spoilers for the first two episodes of American Horror Stories, “Rubber(wo)man Parts One and Two,” which premiered Thursday, July 15 on FX on Hulu. A huge fan of American Horror Story, Sierra McCormick was excited when she learned she was going to star in the franchise’s spinoff, American Horror Stories. In a conversation with ET, the former A.N.T. Farm star talks about extending the Rubber Man lore first introduced in Murder House and working with co-star Kaia Gerber.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Watch: No Man Of God Trailer Teases A New Spin On The Ted Bundy Story

As strange as it sounds, the Ted Bundy business has been booming recently. Since the beginning of 2019 alone, we’ve seen Zac Efron give a career-best performance as the infamous serial killer in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, and there’s another two spins on the Bundy story coming this year through American Boogeyman and No Man of God.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Brand New Cherry Flavor: Netflix Unleashes Horror Series This August

Brand New Cherry Flavor is a new horror series coming to Netflix next month from Channel Zero masterminds Nick Antosca and Lenore Zion. The series is an adaptation of Todd Grimson's novel of the same name, and will star Rosa Salazar of Alita: Battle Angel fame, as well as Catherine Keener (Get Out), Eric Lange (Escape at Dannemora), Jeff Ward ("Agents of Shield") and Manny Jacinto ("The Good Place"), along with Hannah Levien (The Magicians, Siren), Leland Orser (I Am The Night, Berlin Station) and Patrick Fischler (The Right Stuff, Defending Jacob).

Comments / 0

Community Policy