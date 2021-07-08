Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

HBO Max’s The Brothers Garcia reboot The Garcias unveils its cast as it begins production

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out the first look at the cast of The Garcias, including original cast members Ada Maris, Carlos Lacamara, Alvin Alvarez, Jeffrey Licon, Bobby Gonzalez and Vaneza Pitynski.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alvin Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Attempts a Gen-Z Makeover in First Episode

In 2007, Sex in the City had been off the air for a few years and Gossip Girl felt like the perfect remedy to cure viewers withdrawal of watching New Yorkers drenched in drama in an overly glamorized portrait of the city. It was the best kind of guilty pleasure, and the show was a huge success with millennials. Now, Gossip Girl returns as a reboot on HBO Max with a social media inspired Gen-Z refresh.
TV SeriesPosted by
AL.com

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot on HBO Max: How to watch, stream, cast, trailer

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. The highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8. The upcoming series is inspired by the original CW series, “Gossip Girl,” starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick. The official show summary says: “Eight years after the...
TV SeriesDecider

Does the Original ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast Show up in the HBO Max Reboot?

HBO Max‘s new drama Gossip Girl doesn’t exactly pick up where the CW original left off, but the two shows are definitely connected. Not only does this new series follow the scandalous lives of Manhattan’s elite, but — as viewers will soon realize while watching the new Gossip Girl — the original Gossip Girl blog is the inspiration behind the new one. While lamenting how unruly the teens of Constance Billiard and St. Jude’s have become, a new crew of millennial teachers learn that the students used to live in fear of Gossip Girl’s ire. A former classmate of Serena (Blake Lively), Blair (Leighton Meester), Nate (Chace Crawford), Dan (Penn Badgley), and Chuck (Ed Westwick) turned teacher at the school clues her coworkers in on the legend of Gossip Girl. They, in turn, decide to launch their own version of Gossip Girl, and the drama begins.
TV SeriesGamespot

Jeff Goldblum Will Join HBO Max's Search Party Season 5 Cast

Actor Jeff Goldblum will be taking on a recurring role in Season 5 of Search Party on HBO Max, according to Variety. Goldblum will play Tunnel Quinn, a "charismatic tech billionaire who enters a very public business partnership with Dory (Alia Shawkat) on the other side of her near death experience."
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

HBO Max Fills Out Its “DMZ” Series Cast

Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi and Juani Feliz are all set to join Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the four-part series adaptation of “DMZ” for HBO Max. Based on the DC Vertigo comics title by Brian Wood...
TV SeriesTheWrap

‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Debuts as Most-Watched New Series Since HBO Max Launch

HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” reboot debuted last Thursday and grabbed the title of most-watched new series since the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service launched last May, when counting its first weekend of availability, per the platform. Additionally, the continuation of The CW series, which ran from 2007-12, also “saw a greater proportion...
TV SeriesPopculture

Nickelodeon Reboot Reveals Its Original Cast Will Return

The Garcias reboot scheduled to premiere on HBO Max has set its cast for Season 1 and all of its original cast members will be returning. Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) will all reprise their roles for the reimagined series.
TV SeriesStar News Online

Don’t waste your time being mad about HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

HBO Max’s reboot of “Gossip Girl,” the soapiest teen soap that ever got soapy, is bad. But c’mon, what did you expect?. Since before TV critics could even share their thoughts on the new series, Twitter was flooded with subtweets and blind items about the show (new episodes now streaming Thursdays), hinting it was an impending bomb on the horizon. Something so bad it wasn’t even a little bit good.
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
Primetimer

Paramount+'s The Fairly OddParents revival will be a mix of live-action and animation

"Yes, the Fairly OddParents show is a hybrid so that the fairies are animated and all the humans are live actors. You can’t do it a hundred times but that’s it for right now," says Nickelodeon president and CEO Brian Robbins. Robbins says he hopes the revival, which was revealed earlier this year and which is currently in production in Los Angeles featuring some of the original cast members, will also revive interest in the show’s library on the platform.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

DMZ: Nine Cast in DC Entertainment Series on HBO Max

DMZ has added nine faces to its cast. Rutina Wesley, Mamie Gummer, Nora Dunn, Henry G. Sanders, Venus Ariel, Jade Wu, Rey Gallegos, Agam Darshi, and Juani Feliz are all joining Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt in the DC series based on the comic books by Riccardo Burchilelli and Brian Wood. There were 72 issues of the comic between 2005 and 2012.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

Why did the Emmys tally HBO and HBO Max's Emmy nominations together?

The TV Academy announced Tuesday morning that HBO and HBO Max combined for 130 nominations, barely topping Netflix's 129. According to The Hollywood Reporter, if HBO and HBO Max were separated, HBO would've collect 94 nominations and HBO Max would've received 36. The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg points out that HBO and HBO Max are led by the same person, Casey Bloys, and reports that WarnerMedia requested that the TV Academy combine both HBO and HBO Max. "Free-spending streaming giant Netflix clocked in with a total of 129 nominations," says Goldberg. "If the nominations were tallied the way they had been in the past — separating HBO and HBO Max — Netflix would have easily topped HBO proper to lead the pack. In a press release Tuesday, WarnerMedia took a victory lap and celebrated its Emmys 'lead' with 130 nominations, noting it was the 19th time in history that the 'HBO brand' had “received the most nominations of any network/platform in a single year.' Netflix declined comment." Meanwhile, TV Academy president Maury McIntyre tells Variety it might be best if the Academy stayed out of nomination tallies in the future. "We don’t ultimately care. We’re here to honor the work," he says, adding: "We can only go off what we have given from a submission perspective. And that’s how we report it out. How was it reported to us in terms of its platform or its network, etc. But, it’s a question for me moving forward as to whether we should be inserting ourselves in that count, or just be able to say, 'yes, you want to claim that these are yours, we can say yes, that is what we are seeing, too, go at it.'"
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Other Two finally gets a Season 2 premiere date on HBO Max

The former Comedy Central series from former SNL head writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider will debut new episodes on HBO Max starting Aug. 26. The Other Two's last episode aired on Comedy Central in March 2019. “With their pop star brother, ChaseDreams, officially entering retirement at the ripe old age of fourteen, Brooke and Cary must now contend with a new famous family member: their 53-year-old mother Pat, and her eponymous daytime talk show,” reads the official synopsis for Season 2. “Humiliated at being The Other Two yet again, they double down and make it their mission not to be.”
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Garcias: HBO Max Sequel Series Casting Revealed

The Garcias cast has been revealed, and production is underway on the sequel series. The original show, The Brothers Garcia, aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons. Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) are all returning from the original series.
TV & VideosDecider

HBO Max Will Premiere 10 Exclusive Films from Warner Bros. in 2022

If you’ve been enjoying your year of free Warner Bros. movies on HBO Max, get pumped for some more great news. Warner Bros. and HBO Max will continue their collaboration next year, with WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar stating the studio plans to produce 10 movies next year exclusively for the streamer. Although he insisted that they won’t abandon releasing big flicks at local theaters, the plan is to drive subscriber growth over at HBO Max.

Comments / 0

Community Policy