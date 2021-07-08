LA Angels: Anthony Rendon as ‘frustrated’ about his year as Halo fans are

Shohei Ohtani is leading the majors in home runs and is his team’s best pitcher. There isn’t much more he could do to help his team win. Ohtani allowed three hits and no runs over six innings on Monday night against Oakland, his longest scoreless start of the season. He also struck out eight batters and walked only one. And while he didn’t hit a 35th home run, he did have a perfectly respectable night at the plate, going 1-for-4 with a double and a strikeout. He even stayed in the game to play right field after he was done on the mound. And yet, the Angels lost 4–1.