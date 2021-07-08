LA Angels: Anthony Rendon as ‘frustrated’ about his year as Halo fans are
LA Angels fans aren’t enjoying Anthony Rendon‘s second straight disappointing season this year. Rendon has hit .240/.329/.382 with six home runs and 34 RBI this season. All of those marks are career-lows, except his on-base percentage is tied for a career-low, and he had less RBI in a 2015 year where he missed over half the season, and the pandemic season. He’s so far played less games than he did in the pandemic season, as he’s now been on the IL three times this year.halohangout.com
