Shonda Rhimes expands her Netflix deal to include films and gaming

Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago
In addition to television, Rhimes' extension of her 2017 deal with Netflix will cover feature films as well as potential gaming and VR content. The new deal covers Rhimes, her production company Shondaland and her producing partner Betsy Beers.

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

