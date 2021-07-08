‘Blue Bloods’ Star Will Estes Discusses His Favorite Actors to Share Scenes With in 2020 Interview

What’s it like stepping into one of the most close-knit family dinner tables on television? “Blue Bloods” actor Vanessa Ray shared the details. Vanessa Ray first came onto the “Blue Bloods” scene in 2013 for Season Four. She began as a recurring guest star while playing Edit “Eddie” Janko, Jamie Reagan’s new partner at work. However, sparks quickly flew between Eddie and Jamie, and the two got engaged a few seasons later. During an interview in 2018, Ray talked about her time on “Blue Bloods.” One of the most memorable discussions was that of the infamous family dinner scenes. It wasn’t until her character, Eddie, and Jamie Reagan got engaged that she became a regular at the Reagan family dinner table. One would think that the transition was an easy one. However, Ray said that filming her first family dinner scene was a lot like meeting the family of her partner for the first time. She said she was incredibly intimidated and didn’t want to “step on toes.”