Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Steering wheel part can shatter on Mazdas if air bags deploy

By Associated Press
sandiegouniontribune.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT — Mazda is recalling nearly 261,000 older small cars because a plastic emblem on the steering wheel can shatter if the air bags are inflated, causing injuries. The recall covers certain Mazda 3 cars from the 2004 through 2007 model years. Mazda says in documents posted Thursday by U.S....

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags#Steering Wheel#Shatter#Small Cars#Mazdas#Detroit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Mazda
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsLynchburg News and Advance

GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by...
CarsPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Recall alert: Ford recalls 800K trucks and SUVs

DETROIT — Ford has issued three safety recalls for separate issues on 800,000 trucks and SUVs. The company is recalling 775,000 Explorer SUVs for a steering-related issue; 34,939 F-350 Super Duty pick-up trucks for a problem that could cause a “driveline disconnection”; and 40,995 Lincoln Aviator vehicles for potential fire risks caused by the battery cables, WILX reported.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Mazda Recalls 250K First-Gen Mazda3s For Brittle Steering Wheel Badge

Owners of older Mazda3 sedans and hatchbacks in the United States might soon receive a recall notification from Mazda. Specifically, the automaker is recalling first-generation models from 2004 through 2007 due to a defective Mazda badge in the center of the steering wheel that could shatter during driver airbag deployment.
CarsUS News and World Report

General Motors Recalls Trucks for Exploding Air Bags

General Motors is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles over faulty airbags that could explode without warning and ricochet parts into the cabin. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators state that the air bag inflator can fracture or the end cap can come off on both sides of the vehicles. Documents report that three inflators ruptured in 2015 Chevrolet Silverados last month, including one in Florida and two in Texas.
Traffic Accidentsgmauthority.com

Chevy Volt Air Bag Warning Light Investigation Now Closed

A National Highway Traffic Safety Administration investigation into the front passenger-side airbag system in the first-generation Chevy Volt has now been closed. The investigation was opened back in 2019 after the NHTSA received a large number of complaints related to the front passenger-side airbag system in the 2012-2013 Chevy Volt. The problem was eventually traced back to the airbag sensor mat in the passenger seat, which is intended to detect a child seat or a smaller occupant that could potentially be injured by the airbag deployment. According to Car Complaints, the passenger side sensor mat could become bunch up and fold over itself, causing the airbag malfunction indicator light to appear on the vehicle’s instrument panel. This condition would also prevent the passenger side front and knee airbags from deploying in a crash.
CarsOCRegister

US says 50,000 Bolt owners should park cars outside

WASHINGTON – U.S. auto safety regulators on Wednesday urged about 50,000 owners of General Motors electric Chevrolet Bolt vehicles that were recalled last year to park outside and away from homes and other structures after charging because of fire risks. Earlier on Wednesday, GM made the same recommendation and added...
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Subaru Just Built Its 20 Millionth AWD Vehicle

Subaru is renowned for its sophisticated all-wheel-drive technology, which is standard for off-roaders like the Forester and Outback and helps improves the stability of the high-performance WRX STI sports car when it's pushed hard. The Japanese automaker has been building awesome all-wheel drive cars for nearly 50 years and is now celebrating a major production milestone.
Carstorquenews.com

The Subaru Engines, Models And Years That Burn Oil - Is The Problem Fixed?

In some Forester, Outback, and Crosstrek models, Subaru Boxer engines have been singled out for having excessive oil consumption issues. See which years and engines are the problems and if the issue is fixed. If you've owned an older Subaru Forester, Outback, Crosstrek, or Impreza, you know some models burn...
Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Corvette Is The Fifth Most American-Made Car In 2021, Study Says

The Chevy Corvette is commonly known as “America’s sports car,” flying the red-white-and-blue pride with a big V8 and crossed flag badge on the nose. However, according to one recent study, the Vette is only the fifth-most American-made car in 2021. Per a recent study from Cars.com, the Chevy Corvette...
TrafficDetroit News

Ford recalls 774,696 Explorer SUVs for possible steering control issue

Ford Motor Co. on Friday announced three safety recalls in North America, including nearly 775,000 Explorer SUVs for an issue that may result in loss of steering control and thus increase the risk of a crash. The Explorer recall includes approximately 774,696 2013-2017 vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis...
CarsPosted by
Reuters

Ford recalling 775,000 SUVs for steering issue linked to six injuries

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co said on Friday it was recalling about 775,000 Ford Explorer SUVs worldwide for a steering issue linked to reports of six injuries in North America. The recall covers 2013-2017 model year vehicles that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that could cause a fractured...
CarsCarscoops

GM Recalling 410,000 Pickups Over Airbags That Can Explode Without Warning

Air bags are back in the news as General Motors is recalling 410,019 pickups in the United States. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2015-2016 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500 and 3500 trucks have roof-rail air bags with inflator end caps that may detach from the inflator or have an inflator sidewall that may rupture. If this happens, the air bags could deploy without warning.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Report: Ford Might Ask Dealers to Install Chips in Unfinished Cars

Ford is reportedly considering a plan to ship vehicles to dealerships without the crucial semiconductor chips installed, with the dealers completing the vehicles when new chips arrive. Ford would provide training for service technicians to install the chips and would compensate dealerships for the extra labor. Ford has been storing...
Carsmichiganradio.org

GM recalling more than 400k trucks due to airbag corrosion, risk of explosion

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators...
CarsFOXBusiness

Volkswagen kills off Passat in US to focus on SUVs and electric vehicles

Volkswagen AG is phasing out sales of the Passat sedan in the U.S., the latest well-known nameplate to exit U.S. showrooms as auto makers embrace sport-utility vehicles. The German auto maker said Monday that the 2022 model year will be the final run for the midsize sedan, which has been sold in the U.S. under the Passat name since 1990. VW said it is focused on selling SUVs and the start of U.S. production next year of its new electric model, the ID.4.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Chevy Silverado's Popular Turbo Engine In Short Supply

We've gotten used to hearing about certain makes and models that are losing features or cannot achieve final assembly because of the semiconductor chip shortage. Automakers like General Motors have been forced to prioritize vehicles according to popularity and profitability. These aren't easy decisions. And now it's come to our attention that a certain Chevrolet Silverado 1500 engine is now in short supply for unknown reasons. The chip crisis may have nothing to do with it, GM Authority says.
CarsUSA Today

Exploding air bags prompt GM to recall more than 400,000 pickup trucks

General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks in the U.S. because the side air bags can explode without warning and spew parts into the cabin. The recall covers certain 2015 and 2016 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. Documents posted Friday by U.S. safety regulators...
CarsJalopnik

Mazda Is Recalling Over 260,000 Cars Because The Steering Wheel Logo Might Explode Into Your Face After Airbag Deployment

Nearly six years ago, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Mazda got its first report of the steering wheel Mazda logo fragmenting after airbag deployment, and hitting someone in the face. Mazda looked into the matter, and decided that there was a problem with the material used to make the logo, but that it didn’t pose a significant safety risk. Then more reports of people getting hit in the face started coming in.

Comments / 0

Community Policy