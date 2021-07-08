Cadet Worlds Predicts USA's Future Stars

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 Cadet World Championships will go down in Budapest, Hungary July 19-25 . Since 2011, team USA has sent a team to the Cadet World Championships every year. This age level competition gives wrestling fans a first-look at the best wrestlers in the world under 17 years old. In this article, we’ll explore how current American wrestling stars fared at the Cadet world championships (in men’s freestyle), ultimately predicting their success at the collegiate level.

