97kg Olympic Preview - Will Kyle Snyder Take Out Sadulaev For Olympic Gold?
Kyle Snyder is Team USA’s Olympian at 97kg in a field that includes 2 past world and Olympic champions and 7 other world/Olympic medalists. This 97kg Olympic preview will give an overview of Snyder’s senior level career and explore the careers of each of his potential competitors in Tokyo. We'll also break down the competitors into tiers based on medal contenders, dark horses and long shots at the Olympic Games.www.flowrestling.org
