If you keep a list of the most unusual product placements, ready your pencils: Ford announced this week that it has partnered with Nabisco to print a limited-run pack of Oreo Thins cookies labeled as if they were the owner's manual of a Ford Maverick, ostensibly to camouflage them so the cookies will not be eaten by anyone but the intended snacker. The concept is tortured and relies on anecdotes about the Maverick design team's love of Oreos. But everyone knows you only need a hiding place if they're Double Stuf.