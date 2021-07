On Friday, Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak was in a joking mood when he posted on Twitter about what line of work he’s going into after retiring from the game show. The 74-year-old has been the host of Wheel for decades along with his co-host Vanna White. Sajak took over the role in 1981, and he still holds the Guinness World Record for the most game shows hosted. He’s become a staple of television viewing for many, similar to Alex Trebek’s influence on Jeopardy! until he passed away last year.