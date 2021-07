Dani Ceballos signed for Real Madrid in 2017, just weeks before the start of the season. I was particularly excited. That was because I had seen what he was (or is) capable of at Betis, and for Spain’s under 21 team. He showed incredible composure on the field, and was one of the most skilful players in the whole league that season. He was having a great time, and that’s why Real Madrid went for him.