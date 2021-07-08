Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Kiefer Sutherland to play Franklin D. Roosevelt on Showtime's The First Lady

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 14 days ago

The former Designated Survivor star will again play the president of the United States, starring opposite Gillian Anderson, who plays First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt, in the anthology series that reframes American leadership through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. The First Lady's first season will also tackle the presidencies of Barack Obama and Gerald Ford, with Viola Davis as Michelle Obama and OT Fagbenle as President Obama. Aaron Eckhart plays President Gerald Ford alongside Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Dakota Fanning as daughter Susan Ford. From 2016 through 2019, Sutherland starred in the ABC/Netflix political thriller Designated Survivor, playing the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development who is suddenly thrust into the presidency. The First Lady is Sutherland's latest series for ViacomCBS after signing on to star in a Paramount+ espionage drama in May. Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who led the United States through the Great Depression and World War II, was recently ranked in a C-SPAN survey of historians as the third-greatest president in U.S. history, behind George Washington and Abraham Lincoln.

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Abraham Lincoln
Person
Franklin D. Roosevelt
Person
Eleanor Roosevelt
Person
Betty Ford
Person
Susan Ford
Person
Michelle Pfeiffer
Person
Aaron Eckhart
Person
Kiefer Sutherland
Person
George Washington
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Lady#Showtime#Designated Survivor#American#The White House#Abc Netflix#Paramount#C Span
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSmidfloridanewspapers.com

July milestones in American history

This week we recognize John Quincy Adams, Gerald Ford, the Bill of Rights, Apollo 11, the 25th Amendment, Amelia Earhart and the moon landing. John Quincy Adams was born on July 11, 1767, and was the sixth president of the United States. He was the son of the second president, John Adams, who signed the Declaration of Independence. After serving one term as president, John Quincy Adams served 17 years as a member of Congress. Although he was the first president whose father had also been president, he was not the last. George W. Bush was the 41st president, and his son George H. W. Bush was the 43rd.
TravelReason.com

Eleanor Roosevelt's Travel Cards

Earlier today, I wrote about my visit to the FDR Presidential Library. The final portion of the museum focused on Eleanor Roosevelt's life after her husband's death. One exhibit included the contents of ER's wallet when she died. It seems she was a frequent traveler. "Mrs. Franklin D. Roosevelt, Sr." was a skipper at the American Airlines Admirals Club. And she had a guest card for Sheraton Hotels, which also extended privileges to Avis Rent-A-Car.
Celebritiesdigitalspy.com

24 star Kiefer Sutherland lines up next TV series

24 actor Kiefer Sutherland has lined up a presidential role in a new TV series, as he has signed up to play the 32nd US President, Franklin D Roosevelt, in Showtime series The First Lady. The drama series will tell the stories of women who have been at the heart...
Celebritiesspoilertv.com

The First Lady - Kiefer Sutherland Joins Cast

Former Designated Survivor star Kiefer Sutherland is heading back to the Oval Office. He’s been tapped to play President Franklin D. Roosevelt on Showtime’s upcoming anthology series The First Lady (working title), starring Viola Davis — who also executive produces — Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson. Cathy Schulman serves as showrunner. Susanne Bier (The Undoing) will direct and executive produce.
POTUSimdb.com

Kiefer Sutherland Is Playing Another President in His Next Big TV Role

It's safe to say there's something presidential about Kiefer Sutherland. On Thursday, July 7, Showtime revealed that the 54-year-old actor will be joining the network's highly anticipated anthology series, The First Lady. According to the announcement, Kiefer will be starring opposite Gillian Anderson as he's been cast as Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President of the United States. Showtime shared on Twitter, ".@RealKiefer is joining the cast of the star-studded anthology series #TheFirstLady as Fdr." Back in February, Gillian made headlines when she landed the role of Eleanor Roosevelt in the First Lady-centric series. Since then, we've been eager to learn who...
Abraham LincolnCitizen Tribune

Today in History

Today is Thursday, July 22, the 203rd day of 2021. There are 162 days left in the year. On July 22, 1862, President Abraham Lincoln presented to his Cabinet a preliminary draft of the Emancipation Proclamation.
Politicstruthorfiction.com

Abraham Lincoln and the Samurai Fax Machine

AdvertisementsOn July 16 2021, the Facebook page “The memes your parents warned you about” shared a screenshot of a text message, which claimed that there was “a 22 year window” during which “a samurai could have sent a fax to Abraham Lincoln”:. Depicting one side of a conversation via text,...
Movieswfav951.com

Industry News: ‘Tomorrow War’, Jeff Goldblum, Kiefer Sutherland + More!

A 'TOMORROW WAR' SEQUEL MAY BE IN THE WORKS: According to Deadline, Skydance and Amazon Studios are already in discussions to develop a sequel to The Tomorrow War. The film, which ranks as the biggest live-action streaming event of the summer, made its debut July 2nd on Prime Video. The outlet reports that the plan is to bring back the entire creative team both in front of and behind the camera, including actors Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge and J.K. Simmons.
Orlando, FLucf.edu

Presidential Rankings are a Game — not History

C-SPAN recently published its latest expert ranking of presidents from the best, Abraham Lincoln, to the worst, James Buchanan. Like other historians, I joined in the discussion on social media. My No. 1 would have been George Washington (No. 2 in the survey). I think both Thomas Jefferson (No. 7) and John F. Kennedy (No. 8) were too high. Warren Harding (No. 37) was too low. And how does William Henry Harrison (No. 40), who fell ill and died a month into his term, get rated at all? It’s not fair. He didn’t know what germs are!
MoviesTVOvermind

Five Actors Who Should Play Theodore Roosevelt in a Movie

Theodore Roosevelt was what a lot of people would call a very busy individual since from the moment he entered politics he was something of a busy body that almost never slowed down until he had little to no choice or if he was stymied by a political opponent. In the end, the only thing to stop him was a blood clot that did the job that an assassin’s bullet could not years before. Saying that Roosevelt was ‘tough’ is kind of an understatement since this is a man that was shot, called for his would-be assassin to remain unharmed, and then delivered the rest of his interrupted speech before accepting, not seeking, medical attention. Likely as not, there is a bit of fabrication to the tale, but the mere fact that the telling is there, to begin with, is enough to think that this man was more than a little extraordinary since trying to think that any president within the last 100 years would have been able to do this is hard to imagine. But in order to play this individual, it would require someone that is seen to be equally tough, at least when they’re on the screen.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Bob Dole is just plain sick of Donald Trump

Bob Dole wasn't one of those establishment types who stuck up their nose about Donald Trump's hostile takeover of the Republican Party in 2016. He endorsed the billionaire businessman in that race and was the only former presidential nominee to attend the Republican National Convention that nominated Trump to be the GOP's standard-bearer.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Opinion: Clarence Thomas Is the new Chief Justice

(CNN) — In the waning days of Donald Trump's presidency, Amy Coney Barrett won confirmation to the Supreme Court and Clarence Thomas received an equally consequential promotion -- to Chief Justice of the United States. Not officially, of course. John G. Roberts, Jr., retains the title and the middle seat...
Theater & Dancetheberkshireedge.com

THEATER REVIEW: Barrington Stage’s ‘Eleanor’ a fine evening of theater

Written by Mark St. Germain, directed by Henry Stram. For the second time this season, a new play by Mark St. Germain graces our region’s stages, and for the second time it stars one of our favorite players, Harriet Harris. This is a double delight at the end of July. I have been ever-interested in Eleanor Roosevelt since I met her when I was just four years old. St. Germain, who seems to love writing plays about eternal Americans and has given us many — from Henry Ford to Dr. Ruth Westheimer and Typhoid Mary — has finally found the most worthwhile person to resuscitate, the widow of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Her history is just extraordinary. She accomplished more than most people even read about in their lifetimes. In this play, about 90 minutes long, she relives a lot of them as she rests on a favorite bench in Washington, D.C.’s Rock Creek Cemetery. Her word comes to life in Brian Prather’s inventive set, playing out on a park bench using a bag, a fur boa, a hat, and a coat. This is theater of merged emotions, motions, memories, and imaginations.
Congress & Courtswashingtonnewsday.com

Sean Spicer is told by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. What Is Capitalism?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has retaliated against Sean Spicer, who claimed she was selling items to “promote socialism via capitalism.”. Spicer, a former While House press secretary, made the comment in a tweet on Monday that also included a link to a Reuters report about the New York congresswoman’s investment in her online store.
Lifestylekduz.com

KDUZ Birthdays – July 21st

If you are celebrating your birthday today, HAPPY BIRTHDAY!!! You are celebrating with these famous KDUZ birthdays…. Ernest Hemingway, American novelist and short-story writer was born on this date in 1899. Comedic actor Don Knotts (Andy Griffith Show, Three’s Company) was born on this date in 1924. The first woman...
Los Angeles, CAlapl.org

Interview With an Author: Christina Rice

Christina Rice is the Senior Librarian of the Los Angeles Public Library Photo Collection, a position she has held for twelve of her sixteen years with the library. She is the author of Ann Dvorak: Hollywood's Forgotten Rebel. She lives in North Hollywood with her husband, writer Joshua Hale Fialkov and their daughter. Her new book is Mean…Moody…Magnificent! Jane Russell and the Marketing of a Hollywood Legend and she recently talked about it with Daryl Maxwell for the LAPL Blog.
POTUSWashington Post

Washington Post hardcover bestsellers

1 THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY (Viking, $26). By Matt Haig. A regretful woman finds herself in a magical library, where she gets to play out her life had she made different choices. 2 THE CELLIST (Harper, $28.99). By Daniel Silva. When a Russian defector is murdered, a spy must stop the resulting disinformation campaign before it undermines Western democracy.
Pittsburgh, PAwyep.org

Rosemary Welsch on the First Lady of Rock

Sometimes called “The First Lady of Rock,” Linda Ronstadt turns 75 this month. WYEP will celebrate on July 15th with Ronstadt’s songs at the top of every hour. Afternoon Mix Host Rosemary Welsch reflects on Ronstadt’s often-overlooked influence. On Monday, April 7th, 1980, I was twenty years old when my...

Comments / 0

Community Policy