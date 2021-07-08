Beneficial spiders
Summer in the Lakes Region brings with it a vast array of wild creatures, some large and conspicuous, some tiny and never seen; some loved by all, and others, well, loved by not many. Certain members of the arachnid family, commonly known as spiders, tend to fall into the latter category even though they are highly beneficial animals, mostly harmless, and when observed closely, often beautiful. Their primary benefit derives from being outstanding predators, often being the most important controller of insect pests in the home and garden.www.laconiadailysun.com
