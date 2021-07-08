Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Beneficial spiders

laconiadailysun.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer in the Lakes Region brings with it a vast array of wild creatures, some large and conspicuous, some tiny and never seen; some loved by all, and others, well, loved by not many. Certain members of the arachnid family, commonly known as spiders, tend to fall into the latter category even though they are highly beneficial animals, mostly harmless, and when observed closely, often beautiful. Their primary benefit derives from being outstanding predators, often being the most important controller of insect pests in the home and garden.

www.laconiadailysun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
New Hampshire State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spider Silk#Spiders#Spider Web#Insect#Ohio Spiderwort
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Pets
Related
AnimalsMercury News

How to get an army of beneficial insects to protect your garden | The Real Dirt

Are caterpillars chewing on your cabbage? Aphids browsing your Brussels sprouts? Cucumber beetles snacking on your squash?. Keeping insect pests from attacking your garden veggies can be a problem, but help is on the way — just invite your neighborhood beneficials to the banquet in your garden. Beneficials are insects...
AnimalsVictoria Advocate

Laurie Garretson: Beneficial insect predators

Not many gardeners want predators in their yards, but having insect predators can be very beneficial. Unfortunately, most people don’t even know a beneficial insect predator from a bad insect. Recognizing these good guys, known as insect predators, can help to eliminate many of your garden pest problems. Let’s take...
AnimalsThe Laker/Lutz News

Be careful — that ‘pest’ could actually be beneficial

It’s easy to misidentify insects, plants, structures or conditions and view them as harmful, when in fact, they are helpful, or completely harmless. Making the distinction in the landscape regarding what is what, is important — because you don’t want to mistake a beneficial insect or harmless condition for a pest, disease or deficiency.
SydneyEurekAlert

Repairing hearts with deadly spider venom

A potentially life-saving treatment for heart attack victims has been discovered from a very unlikely source - the venom of one of the world's deadliest spiders. A drug candidate developed from a molecule found in the venom of the Fraser Island (K'gari) funnel web spider can prevent damage caused by a heart attack and extend the life of donor hearts used for organ transplants.
WildlifePosted by
LiveScience

Peculiar parasitic fungi discovered growing out of the rectum of a 50 million-year-old fossilized ant

Scientists have identified a new species of extinct parasitic fungus bursting from the backside of a 50 million-year-old ant, all perfectly preserved in amber. In addition to the bulbous mushroom protruding from the ant's rectum, evidence of the freaky fungus can be seen throughout the body of its unlucky host. The ant likely died as a result of its fungal infection and was fortuitously fixed in tree resin (which fossilizes into amber) shortly afterward. It is the oldest example of a fungal parasite ever discovered in ants.
SciencePosted by
NBC News

In the frugal last meal of a man 2,400 years ago, scientists see signs of human sacrifice

When the Tollund Man was discovered in a bog in Denmark 71 years ago, he was so well preserved that his finders thought he was the victim of a recent murder. It took archaeologists to reveal he had been thrown into the bog almost 2,400 years ago, and that he’d first been hanged — a noose of plaited animal hide was still around his neck. The careful arrangement of the body and face — his closed eyes and faint smile — suggested he may have been killed as a human sacrifice, rather than executed as a criminal.
AnimalsInverse

Feral hogs study reveals an unexpected consequence of invasive species

On August 4, 2019, Willie McNabb raised a Twitter hellstorm when he tweeted the following response to a post advocating for restrictions on assault rifles:. Legit question for rural Americans - How do I kill the 30-50 feral hogs that run into my yard within 3-5 mins while my small kids play?
Public Healtharcamax.com

Ask Amy: Vaccination status stumps hesitant guests

Dear Amy: Recently a couple with whom my husband and I were casual friends some years ago moved to our city. We helped them with a few things related to their move, such as storing some of their items and finding various service people. They're now settled into their new...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

A Shockingly Small Percentage of Our DNA Is Uniquely 'Human', Study Finds

By now you might have heard the factoid that modern humans share a pretty large chunk of our genomes with bananas. But delving down much deeper, how much of our genome is uniquely Homo sapiens? A new study has suggested that number could be as small as 1.5 percent, with the rest being shared with our ancient relatives such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. "We generate a map within human genomes of archaic ancestry and of genomic regions not shared with archaic hominins," the team wrote in their new paper. "We find that only 1.5 to 7 percent of the modern human genome is uniquely...
AgricultureAugusta Free Press

Warm, dry growing season beneficial for blackberries

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Virginia-grown blackberries reach their peak in July, and local farmers are reporting an excellent crop this year despite a sweltering start to summer. “[This year] is one of the best blackberry seasons we’ve seen in about five years,” said Anne Geyer, who...
Wildlifeearth.com

DNA evidence confirms: humans wiped out Xerces blue butterflies

Xerces blue butterflies were last seen alive in San Francisco in the 1940s. The decline in their population numbers, and their eventual extinction, were generally credited to advancing urban development. If this is true, then the Xerces blue butterfly was the first known example of an American insect species driven to extinction by human activities.
AnimalsUniversity of Florida

Befriend the Beetle!

Sending sinuous tendrils forth, the air potato vine (Dioscorea bulblifera) can grow as much as 8 inches each day during our summer growing season. This invasive vine, considered one of the most aggressive invasive plants in Florida, can be found in natural areas, disturbed areas and in residential neighborhoods. Management.
AgriculturePhys.org

Cattle losing adaptations to environmental stressors, researchers find

As a fourth-generation cattle farmer, Jared Decker knows that cattle suffer from health and productivity issues when they are taken from one environment—which the herd has spent generations adapting to—to a place with a different climate, a different elevation or even different grass. But as a researcher at the University of Missouri, Decker also sees an opportunity to use science to solve this problem, both to improve the welfare of cattle and to plug a leak in a nearly $50 billion industry in the U.S.
Skin Caregisuser.com

Is Cbd Beneficial For The Skin? Let’s Find Out

Be it gummies, chocolates, candles, clothing, to health regimens, the hemp flower derivative-CBD is found everywhere. And the much-touted ingredient has entered the world of the skin and hair alias beauty industry. It is being used in lipsticks, serums, creams, cleansers, conditioners, shampoo, and sunscreen- arrays of products are infused with the goodness of CBD.
Fitnessthedoctorstv.com

Why Less Than 10,000 Steps a Day Is Also Beneficial to Your Health

If you have trouble reaching that "10,000 steps a day" milestone and are feeling some guilt about it, The Doctors are happy to share that taking fewer than 10,000 steps is still beneficial to your health. The New York Times reports the idea that we need to get 10,000 steps...
Wildlifeecowatch.com

How Do These Fireflies Sync Their Iconic Flashes? New Research Has Answers

The synchronous display of the Photinus carolinus firefly is so mesmerizing that it draws more than 12,000 visitors a year to one of the species' chief staging grounds in the Elkmont, Tennessee section of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. But despite the event's popularity, many questions remain about how and why the fireflies are able to choreograph their light show.
ScienceBirmingham Star

'Cyborg soil' reveals the secret microbial metropolis beneath our feet

Dig a teaspoon into your nearest clump of soil, and what you'll emerge with will contain more microorganisms than there are people on Earth. We know this from lab studies that analyse samples of earth scooped from the microbial wild to determine which forms of microscopic life exist in the world beneath our feet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy