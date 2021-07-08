Beneficial spiders

By now you might have heard the factoid that modern humans share a pretty large chunk of our genomes with bananas. But delving down much deeper, how much of our genome is uniquely Homo sapiens? A new study has suggested that number could be as small as 1.5 percent, with the rest being shared with our ancient relatives such as Neanderthals and Denisovans. "We generate a map within human genomes of archaic ancestry and of genomic regions not shared with archaic hominins," the team wrote in their new paper. "We find that only 1.5 to 7 percent of the modern human genome is uniquely...