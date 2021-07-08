Cancel
Chagrin Falls, OH

ETalian coming to Chagrin Falls

Cleveland Jewish News
 14 days ago

Created by Eddie Tancredi, owner of the now-closed Distill Table in Lakewood, is bringing a new concept to Chagrin Falls in the coming weeks: ETalian. Named in combination of “Eddie Tancredi Italian,” the concept will be at 13 Bell St. The 1,200-square-foot building is already under construction to prepare for the opening, which could be in the next month or so, Tancredi confirmed in a July 1 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.

www.clevelandjewishnews.com

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salad#Naples#Food Drink#Distill Table#The Cleveland Jewish News#Cleveland Scene#Etalian Pizza
