ETalian coming to Chagrin Falls

Created by Eddie Tancredi, owner of the now-closed Distill Table in Lakewood, is bringing a new concept to Chagrin Falls in the coming weeks: ETalian. Named in combination of “Eddie Tancredi Italian,” the concept will be at 13 Bell St. The 1,200-square-foot building is already under construction to prepare for the opening, which could be in the next month or so, Tancredi confirmed in a July 1 email to the Cleveland Jewish News.