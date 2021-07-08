Cancel
Scotland County, NC

ELSA VISITS SCOTLAND

By Laurinburg Exchange
LAURINBURG — Scotland County received minimal damage as Tropical Storm Elsa made its way through North Carolina early Thursday.

“The National Weather Service out of Raleigh reported most areas received the projected rain amounts forecasted,” said Scotland County Emergency Management Coordinator Robert Sampson. “There was no structural damage reported and there were only five reported power outages as of 2:30 p.m on Thursday.”

According to Sampson, the amount of rain the county received was exactly what was being expected.

“I began monitoring the weather forecast Monday and up to yesterday’s forecast to watch for any projected changes,” said Sampson.

While the storm may have caused only minimal damage to the county, Sampson said the roads were quite slippery.

“First responders responded to six accidents Thursday morning,” said Sampson.

Sampson also said even though Elsa was not a strong storm, residents should always be prepared.

“This storm weakened tremendously by the time it was making it’s way to the Carolinas,” said Sampson. “Even though the impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa were minimal we should never let our guard down. We should always prepare for a significant storm because these types of storms can change and sometimes be unpredictable.”

The flash flood watch which was issued around 10:30 a.m. remained in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday evening.

Friday’s forecast for the Scotland County region was for partly cloudy skies with a high of 91.

Elsa’s track

Tropical Storm Elsa carved a path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Elsa’s winds weakened to 40 mph, but it was dropping heavy amounts of rain over the Carolinas as it made its way through South Carolina early Thursday, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest update.

Elsa was expected to move over North Carolina later in the day, pass near the eastern mid-Atlantic states by Thursday night and move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.

Some re-strengthening was possible Thursday night and Friday while the system moved close to the northeastern United States.

JJ Melton can be reached at [email protected]

