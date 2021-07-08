Cancel
Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president

Times Daily
 14 days ago

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per...

PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Haitian first lady is seen in a sling at tribute for assassinated president Jovenel Moise amid violence ahead of his funeral - as it's revealed Colombian veterans involved in killing trained at Fort Benning

The widow of assassinated Haitian president Jovenel Moise was seen wearing a sling at a tribute for her husband while violence has started ahead of his funeral. Martine Moïse, 47, appeared in public with her three children for the first time since her surprise return to Haiti on Saturday as she attended ceremonies are being held to commemorate her husband in the capital of Port-au-Prince.
U.S. PoliticsMinnesota Spokesman-Recorder

The U.S. has been no friend to Haiti

The recent assassination of Haiti’s president Jovenel Moise has created a great deal of confusion, not only about the crime itself but about the role that the United States might play in that nation. Scant and contradictory information make it difficult to discern who benefits from his killing. Moise was...
Advocacywgnradio.com

Violence flares in Haiti ahead of slain president’s funeral

QUARTIER-MORIN, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of workers fled businesses in northern Haiti on Wednesday after demonstrations near the hometown of assassinated President Jovenel Moïse grew violent ahead of his funeral. Associated Press journalists observed the body of one man who witnesses said was shot in the community of Quartier-Morin, which...
PoliticsInternational Business Times

Haiti's New Prime Minister To Unveil Leadership Team

Haiti's new prime minister Ariel Henry was expected to present his new government after taking office on Tuesday, as officials attempt to stabilize a country on the brink of chaos since the assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Henry, named by Moise days before the controversial president was shot dead in...
Militaryeverythinglubbock.com

Haiti leader’s slaying exposes role of ex-Colombian soldiers

BUCARAMANGA, Colombia (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic squeezed Colombia, the Romero family was in need of money to pay the mortgage. Mauricio Romero Medina’s $790 a month pension as a retired soldier wasn’t going far. Then came a call offering a solution. When Romero answered the phone on June...
Rockland County, NYwrcr.com

Local Haitian Community in Shock Following Assassination of Haiti’s President

Many in the Haitian community here in Rockland are in shock following yesterday’s assassination of the country’s president, Jovenel Moïse in a gun attack at his home outside Port-au-Prince early Wednesday morning. Seema Roc is the president and host of the Panic Radio Show here on WRCR which focuses on Haitian culture. Roc says she and other journalists got to meet president Moïse a few years ago on a trip to Haiti…
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

This was the assassination that shakes Haiti: the previous sequence of the president’s execution and the shocking sounds of the burst of bullets

This is how the shots were heard during the assassination of the president of Haiti. Jovenel Moise, President of Haiti, was assassinated this Wednesday at dawn while resting in his house located in the Pelerin neighborhood, in Port-au-Prince, along with his wife, Martine Moise, who is fighting for her life after being shot. In the last hours some images of the brutal crime began to spread.
WorldPublic Radio International PRI

Haiti forms new government

Who's in charge? That's the question that many Haitians have been asking following the assassination of their president, Jovenel Moïse. Now, there seems to be some clarity. On Tuesday, Haitian officials announced that Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of the government following the assassination, is stepping down, and a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, is stepping in. Host Marco Werman speaks with Widlore Mérancourt, the editor of the Haitian news outlet AyiboPost, from Port-au-Prince.
Religionaudacy.com

Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral. The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem spoke to dozens of people wearing white T-shirts emblazoned...
Public SafetyTimes Daily

Haiti police reject reports implicating govt in slaying

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Authorities in Haiti on Thursday forcefully pushed back against reports that current government officials were involved in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, calling them “a lie.”. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial...
Politicsamericanpeoplenews.com

Ariel Henry Sworn-in as Prime Minister of Haiti

Ariel Henry was sworn in as Prime Minister of Haiti on Tuesday, taking over the office after President Jovenel Moise, who appointed him shortly before he was assassinated, Reuters reported. Henry was sworn in during a ceremony in Haiti’s capital Port-Au-Prince. The nation’s outgoing Prime minister Joseph, reportedly claimed Henry’s...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Haiti to Inaugurate New Cabinet Led by Ariel Henry

Port-au-Prince [Haiti] July 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Haiti will swear in the new government led by Prime Minister-designate Ariel Henry on Tuesday, the authorities said. Henry, who previously served as the interior minister, will replace acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, who took over the top office after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in early July. Joseph will lead the ministry of foreign affairs.
PoliticsTimes Daily

Ethiopia accuses aid groups of 'arming' Tigray fighters

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s government has accused humanitarian aid groups working in its war-hit Tigray region of “arming” Tigray fighters and threatened to halt some groups’ operations there. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

A mission of Colombian diplomats will travel to Haiti to assist the mercenaries arrested for the assassination of Jovenel Moïse

A Colombian consular mission will travel to Haiti next Sunday to assist fellow citizens detained in the Caribbean country for their alleged involvement in the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse. The chancellery reported that during the trip, which will take place between July 25 and 27, the conditions of detention...

