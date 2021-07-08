Haiti’s elections minister says two men believed to be Haitian-Americans arrested in assassination of Haiti president

Who's in charge? That's the question that many Haitians have been asking following the assassination of their president, Jovenel Moïse. Now, there seems to be some clarity. On Tuesday, Haitian officials announced that Claude Joseph, the prime minister who took control of the government following the assassination, is stepping down, and a new prime minister, Ariel Henry, is stepping in. Host Marco Werman speaks with Widlore Mérancourt, the editor of the Haitian news outlet AyiboPost, from Port-au-Prince.