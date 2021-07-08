AEW News: Update on Ticket Sales for Dynamite, Note on Fan Incident, All Out Ticket Pre-Sale Code

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s mailbag opens with the strong AEW All Out ticket sales so far, and then Rich and Zack jump into the week of live audiences in NXT and AEW – and the need to move away from the NXT Full Sail only arenas. The twosome then answer questions on Lio Rush (his career, Rich’s son’s declaration that Rush was his favorite wrestler, Rush’s age (26), and how so much was done in so short a career), moving up and down the card within AEW vs. WWE (particularly AEW wrestlers stating they would never leave), ideal roster construction by age/ability, Adam Cole and his chances on the main roster given Vince McMahon’s size requirements, was Vince McMahon too early in pivoting to the WWE Network and away from WWE 24/7 or WWE Classics on Demand, and how the pair would set up the WWE Network to attract lapsed long-time fans – as well as gain the respect of network partners doing promos for the WWE shows.