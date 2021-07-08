Voice and Piano Lessons Offered at UA Hope-Texarkana
The University of Arkansas at Hope will offer voice and piano lessons this fall taught by Haley Patillo Thompson. Thompson was born to Christian songwriter David Patillo, who immersed her in music from a young age on his concert tours. She earned an Associate of Arts in Music from Texarkana College, a Bachelor of Music in Vocal Performance from Henderson State University, and a Master of Music in Vocal Performance from Stephen F. Austin State University.txktoday.com
Comments / 0