How ILM’s Stagecraft Team Is Pushing The Boundaries Of VFX And “Moving The Tech Forward Right Now”

By Tom Grater
Deadline
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleILM’s new LED technology has revolutionized sci-fi and is about to bring period drama into the 21st Century. But its time and energy-saving benefits will change everything. Prior to the pandemic, virtual production—the use of digital tools to mimic and replace live-action production paradigms—was still a relatively under-the-radar emerging technology most recognized for its use on Disney’s The Mandalorian. However, the ongoing spate of lockdowns around the globe has thrust its potential firmly into the spotlight: suddenly, the prospect of being able to house ambitious shoots in a dynamic contained space, which can recreate multiple high-quality locations on a daily basis, has shifted from being an intriguing possibility to a reality that could prove crucial for the future of this business.

Related
MoviesDeadline

Matt Damon On Real-Life Research For ‘Stillwater’: “It’s The Luckiest Part Of Our Job, The Windows People Give Us Into Their Lives” – Cannes Studio

As Bill in Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater, Matt Damon is an Oklahoma roughneck fighting for his estranged daughter (Abigail Breslin)’s release from a Marseille prison. Along the way, he experiences a renaissance of sorts, as he connects with single mother Virginie (Camille Cottin), faces cultural differences, and gets another chance at family life.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Billie Eilish unveils unexpected look to tease exciting news

Billie Eilish has been gearing up for a big release over the past few weeks, and has been upping the excitement level with each social media post she's made. Her latest Instagram post is the icing on the cake, making her fans go wild and showing off her softer side.
AnimalsPosted by
Daily Mail

Terrors from the deep: Russian fisherman shows off alien-looking sea creatures caught by his trawler which look like the stuff of nightmares

A Russian fisherman has revealed his latest collection of alien-like sea creatures that he dragged from the depths of the ocean. Roman Fedortsov, 39, scours for cod, haddock and mackerel on commercial trawlers and sometimes fishes up to thousand metres below the surface (3,300 feet). In doing so, the Murmansk-based fisherman reels in a variety of bizarre-looking sea creatures.
ElectronicsUnion Leader

Tech Q&A: How to move music among various Apple devices

For a user whose hard drive conked out, the solutions for music portability are plentiful but a bit complicated. Q: I used my PC to copy 2,500 songs from CDs, then transferred the songs to an iPod Touch. But now the PC doesn’t work, so I can’t transfer the same songs to my iPhone or iPad. Is there a way to transfer the songs directly from the iPod Touch to the iPhone or iPad without a computer?
ElectronicsPosted by
IndieWire

Summer Savings: 9 Tech Deals to Grab Right Now

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Summer serves up sunny weather, blockbuster movies, and ample opportunities to get out...
BusinessDeadline

Livestream Expert Genvid Raises Fresh Cash For Entertainment Arm, Taps Former Netflix Vet Cindy Holland As Advisor

Livestreaming tech group Genvid Technologies has raised $113 million in a Series C funding round to create an entertainment subsidiary focused on interactive live events. New investors include Third Point Ventures, Cobalt Capital, LightShed Ventures (of media analyst Rich Greenfield et al), XN, and Lux Capital and the company said that former longtime Netflix executive Cindy Holland has joined in an advisory role to assist with content strategy and acquisition.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechSpot

Ambient computing gets a push forward with Amazon's Alexa enhancements

Editor's take: The idea of having computing intelligence invisibly available all around us has been a part of science fiction for decades now. It’s also something that some people thought we could instantly bring to real life when the first smart speakers -- notably Amazon’s Alexa-equipped Echo device--first debuted nearly seven years ago. But it turns out it’s hard to enable ambient computing capabilities that live up to some of those futuristic visions, really hard.
MoviesDeadline

‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ Review: Angela Bassett & Karen Gillan Lead Kickass Female Ensemble In Netflix Action Flick

The times they are a-changin’. In a genre ruled by men for decades, it is clearly now the ladies’ turn to provide the action. With Black Widow leading the summer box office — the first Marvel stand-alone since Captain Marvel, both featuring female stars — plus a steady diet of movies like Atomic Blonde featuring women in kickass roles previously owned by macho actors, the trend is clear: Hollywood is changing its tune. In fact, in the latest Netflix entry into the genre, Gunpowder Milkshake, the only characters written above one dimension are the women, and they rock in this.
UEFADeadline

Endeavor’s Live Events Arm On Location Adds Three Execs

On Location, Endeavor’s live events and experiences company that was recently selected as the official global hospitality provider to the 2024, 2026 and 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games, said Thursday that it has hired former Condé Nast CFO David Geithner as EVP Strategy & Business Development, onetime NFL and Universal Music exec Jaime Weston as chief marketing officer, and Heather Puglisi as SVP Stakeholder Services.
TV SeriesDeadline

Christina Ochoa Sets ‘Around The World In 80 Dates’ Show Via David Korins’ Inner Child Banner

Animal Kingdom star Christina Ochoa will team with Emmy-winning production designer David Korins and his Inner Child production banner for Around The World In 80 Dates. Inner Child has acquired the romance experiment show to co-develop and executive produce alongside Ochoa. Around The World in 80 Dates is a cross-cultural exploration to international romance, courtship rituals and love.
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Hacks’ Breakout Hannah Einbinder On First Emmy Nom, HBO Max Series’ Second Season & The Kinds Of Roles She’s Looking To Take On Next

Comedian and actor Hannah Einbinder scored her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday, for her breakout turn in Hacks. The actress sensed from the time she read the pilot that the series was going to be something special. She told Deadline that her nom for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was “a relief and so lovely,” simply because it showed, once again, how right her gut response was.
BusinessDeadline

IDW Taps Paul Davidson As EVP Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Industry vet Paul Davidson has been tapped to head up IDW Media’s entertainment division as Executive Vice President, overseeing all development and production. He replaces Lydia Antonini, who is stepping down as President to return to producing. Davidson begins on July 19. “Entertainment is a key part of IDW’s...
TV SeriesDeadline

‘Cobra Kai’ Gives Sony Pictures TV First Comedy Series Nomination In Decades As ‘The Boys’ & ‘Shark Tank’ Complete Emmy Trifecta

When the dust settled on the Emmy nominations announcement Tuesday morning, Sony Pictures Television Studios found themselves with nominations in three top series categories, an expected 10th Outstanding Reality/Structured Reality Series nomination for ABC veteran Shark Tank, and surprise nominations for Netflix’s Cobra Kai as Outstanding Drama Series and Amazon’s The Boys as Outstanding Drama Series. (Sony scored an additional drama series nom for Left Bank’s The Crown.)
FootballDeadline

NBCUniversal Wraps Record Upfront, Topping $7B With Rate & Volume Gains; Peacock Books $500M; 85% Of Super Bowl Spots Sold Or In Talks

NBCUniversal has closed a record-setting upfront, improving over 2019 levels with an overall advertising haul described by insiders as comfortably north of $7 billion. The company didn’t release an exact revenue figure. CEO Jeff Shell said last month at a Wall Street investor conference that a record-setting year was in sight. In 2019, then-CEO Steve Burke said the company booked almost $7 billion, an improvement of 10% over 2018 levels.

