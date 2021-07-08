How ILM’s Stagecraft Team Is Pushing The Boundaries Of VFX And “Moving The Tech Forward Right Now”

ILM’s new LED technology has revolutionized sci-fi and is about to bring period drama into the 21st Century. But its time and energy-saving benefits will change everything. Prior to the pandemic, virtual production—the use of digital tools to mimic and replace live-action production paradigms—was still a relatively under-the-radar emerging technology most recognized for its use on Disney’s The Mandalorian. However, the ongoing spate of lockdowns around the globe has thrust its potential firmly into the spotlight: suddenly, the prospect of being able to house ambitious shoots in a dynamic contained space, which can recreate multiple high-quality locations on a daily basis, has shifted from being an intriguing possibility to a reality that could prove crucial for the future of this business.