Black-Owned Rosé Festival Makes Its Return To DC’s National Harbor

Aromas will mingle at the seventh annual A Taste of Ethnic Boston on Tuesday, July 27, being held this year at Big Night Live on Causeway Street from 5:30 to 8 p.m. From Caribbean to Chinese, Mexican to Middle Eastern, the global food feast each year features small eateries cooking diverse cuisines — some of them hidden gems that contribute to an appreciation for Greater Boston’s diversity. With many restaurants shuttered because of the pandemic or teetering on the edge of closure, the event has a greater significance than ever, says Colette Phillips, the founder of the networking group Get Konnected!, who started the festivals. This year’s partners for the event are Big Night Entertainment Group, Boston Beer Company, and the Greater Boston Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Boston area has so many incredible ethnic restaurants, and the ability to gather many of them in one place to showcase their eclectic cuisine will create an unforgettable experience for attendees,” says Martha Sheridan, CEO and president of the convention and visitors bureau. Every year, a portion of ticket sales benefits a nonprofit group — this time, it’s the Boston Black Hospitality Coalition, a group helping BIPOC restaurants affected by COVID-19. Tickets are $30. For information and tickets go to www.getkonnected.com/events.