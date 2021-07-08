Uzo Aduba & Matthew Broderick To Star In ‘Painkiller’ Netflix Limited Series About Opioid Crisis; West Duchovny, Dina Shihabi & John Rothman Also Cast
Uzo Aduba, who is coming off acclaimed performances in two limited series, Mrs. America and In Treatment, and Matthew Broderick will lead the cast of Painkiller, Netflix’s upcoming limited drama series about the origins of the opioid crisis and the role of Purdue Pharma. West Duchovny (The Magicians), Dina Shihabi (Jack Ryan) and John Rothman (One Mississippi) also star in the project, from executive producers Eric Newman, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Alex Gibney as well as Peter Berg who will direct all episodes.deadline.com
