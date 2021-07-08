Balaclava clue could clear Michael Stone over hammer murders of mum and daughter

Victims of an horrendous slaughter, Lin Russell and daughter Megan (Image: PA)

A balaclava could help prove the innocence of the man convicted of murdering Lin and Megan Russell.

The item, found half a mile from the murder scene, contained 22 hairs that did not belong to the victims and fibres that matched clothes they were wearing.

Lawyers acting for Michael Stone, the man convicted of the hammer attack in Chillenden, Kent, have asked for it to be tested using new DNA techniques.

Stone, 61, has twice been found guilty and is serving three life sentences for killing the 45-year-old mother and her six-year-old daughter, who were found bludgeoned to death on July 9, 1996.

Lin’s other daughter, Josie, then nine, survived despite suffering severe head injuries and made a remarkable recovery.

Michael Stone yells as he departs from the Court of Appeal in 2005 (Image: Getty Images)

Michael Stone's custody picture (Image: Press Association)

No scientific or identification evidence links Stone to the scene.

The Criminal Cases Review Commission which investigates possible miscarriages of justice, is still looking into the case.

Stone’s barrister Mark McDonald insists his client is not the culprit. Mr McDonald claims notorious serial killer Levi Bellfield - currently serving a whole life term for three murders, including that of schoolgirl Milly Dowler - has confessed to the murders.

He says Bellfield, who denies the killings and any confession, was known to wear balaclavas.

Follow all the latest news by signing up to one of the Mirror's newsletters

Survivor Josie is seen on the right with mum Lin and sister Megan on the left (Image: PA)

He has asked the CCRC to test the item.

Det Chief Supt Paul Fotheringham of Kent Police said: “We have been providing (the CCRC) with all relevant information and evidence required.”

On the 25th anniversary of the brutal killings, the Daily Mirror today examines the evidence.

Balaclava

Found by police in Nooketts Wood, a red cotton fibre and a blue synthetic fibre on the outside matched fibres in Megan’s jumper and Josie’s cardigan.

Forensic scientist Jim Fraser said none of the 22 hairs found on the item were from the victims. He said some were suitable for DNA testing.

Serial killer Levi Bellfield (Image: PA)

Mr Fraser writes in his book, Murder Under the Microscope, that officer Dave Stevens wanted to have the balaclava tested further but scientists persuaded him not to as two fibres were not enough to “draw reliable conclusions” on whether it had been worn by the killer.

The prison 'confessions'

Stone was convicted at Maidstone crown court in 1998 by a verdict of 10 to two after the jury heard from three witnesses who claimed he had confessed in jail.

His conviction was quashed after two were discredited. Stone was found guilty for a second time by a majority verdict in 2001.

The scene of the murders of Lin Russell and daughter Megan (Image: Kent News and Pictures)

Fellow prisoner and violent drug addict Damien Daley told the court Stone had admitted the crime as they talked from next-door cells.

The judge told the retrial jury: “The case stands or falls on the alleged confession.”

The bloody T-shirt

Former prisoner Lawrence Calder, and his girlfriend, Sheree Batt, told police they saw the defendant the day after the murders wearing a T-shirt, with blood around the collar.

Stone told police if he had been guilty, he would not have walked around in blood-soaked clothes 16 or 18 hours later.

Batt’s mother Jean accused Sheree of lying. Jean said she had also seen Stone with blood on his shirt but four days after the murders.

Mrs Batt and her husband claimed police harassed them to say it was the day after.

The bootlace

The lace found close to the scene on Cherry Garden Lane did not belong to the victims and had the blood of one of them on it.

Mr McDonald revealed earlier this year that it was lost by police and then rediscovered. It has been undergoing tests in recent months.

Mr Fraser says in his book the lace was contaminated by a junior scientist during the original investigation.

He wrote: “From that day, gloves, overshoes, face masks and over-suits with the hood up were mandatory at major crime scenes in Kent.”

The eyewitnesses

Nicola Burchell had seen a man fitting Stone’s description in a car by the path shortly after the murders.

However, she did not pick him at an ID parade. Neither did Josie Russell.

Michael Stone

He was a heroin addict who kept syringes and a boot lace in his car.

He was seen to use it to wrap round his bicep to raise a vein to inject.

Expert evidence said the lace found at the scene could have been an addict’s tourniquet.

Stone lived near Chillenden and would often carry tools in his car, including a hammer.

Levi Bellfield

Bellfield, 53, is serving life for killing Milly Dowler, 13, Marsha McDonnell, 19, and Amelie Delagrange, 22, between 2002 and 2004.

Stone’s team suggested in 2017 that he killed Lin and Megan.

They say he bore a remarkable likeness to an e-fit issued after the Chillenden killings and an ex-girlfriend had claimed he would travel to Kent in the 90s to sell drugs.